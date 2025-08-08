Salakaar Online Streaming: How To Watch Salakaar Online? Check Steps To Stream Mouni Roy Show

Salakaar Online Streaming: After the success of Special Ops 2, another gripping spy drama has premiered on JioHotstar titled Salakaar. The newly released series promises intense action, mystery, and political intrigue. Since its announcement, viewers were eagerly awaiting its premiere, and their wait finally ended today (August 8).

Are you wondering where and how to stream Salakaar online? Well, Filmibeat has fetched all the required information for you here.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE CAST & PLOT OF SALAKAAR

Directed by Faruk Kabir, Salakaar is already creating strong buzz with its gripping premise, stylish promos, and promise of a high-stakes espionage ride. Inspired by true events, the series blends intense drama with political intrigue.

The story revolves around a young Indian spy sets out on a high-risk undercover mission that could change the course of the nation. Along the way, he encounters a veteran spymaster whose shadowy past hides explosive national secrets. As their fates intertwine, long-buried truths come to light, sparking a tense game of deception, strategy, and survival. What follows is a gripping clash between two brilliant minds-where every move could be their last.

In Salakaar, Naveen Kasturia steps into the role of a former IPS officer, a man known for solving complex problems in high-stakes situations. His sharp presence and layered character hint at a story filled with twists and suspense. Opposite him, Mouni Roy adds glamour and depth, making the lead pairing even more intriguing.

SALAKAAR OTT RELEASE: HOW TO WATCH SALAKAAR ONLINE?

Well, Salakaar has officially landed on JioHotstar. If you're ready to enjoy the thrill and suspense, here's a simple step-by-step guide to start watching right away.

Step 1 - Install the JioHotstar App

Download and install the JioHotstar app on your smartphone, tablet, smart TV, or laptop. You can also access it directly via the JioHotstar website.

Step 2 - Get a Subscription

Sign up for JioHotstar by choosing a subscription plan that fits your budget. Complete the payment process to activate your account.

Step 3 - Search for Salakaar

Open the app, go to the search bar, and type "Salakaar" to locate the show you want to watch.

Step 4 - Start Streaming

Click on the show's title and press the Watch button. Your chosen episode will start playing instantly.

Step 5 - Enjoy the Series

Grab some snacks, relax, and enjoy the intrigue Salakaar has to offer.