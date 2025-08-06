Sarzameen EXCLUSIVE: Did You Know Ibrahim Ali Khan's Casting Had RRKPK Connection? Kayoze Irani Spills Beans

Sarzameen Director Kayoze Irani Exclusive: With Sarzameen now streaming on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, audiences are finally getting a look at the much-anticipated directorial debut of Kayoze Irani. The film, a blend of drama, patriotism, and personal discovery, quietly builds its narrative while introducing fresh talent - including Ibrahim Ali Khan in his first on-screen role. Technically, Sarzameen is Ibrahim's second release after 'Nadaaniyan'. But he had shot this patriotic film before the Netflix rom-com.

In an exclusive interview, Kayoze opens up about the journey behind Sarzameen - from why the release date got delayed to the interesting casting story of Ibrahim Ali Khan in his breakout role. Known previously for his work behind the scenes and as an actor, Kayoze steps confidently into the director's chair with a film that blends emotion, identity, and patriotism into a deeply human story.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

1) You made your acting debut in Student Of The Year back in 2012. It was a Dharma film. And now, 13 years later, you've made your directorial debut with Dharma. How does it feel like? Was it a full-circle moment for you?

I have been associated with Dharma now for 15 years. I started in Dharma with Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. I was an assistant there, after which I did 'Student of the Year'. Then I AD'd on Bombay Talkies. We did a short film, and then I did Lust Stories. I actually even worked a long time on Takht, which never got made, unfortunately. So, I have been part of Dharma for many, many years. And Karan sir (Karan Johar) is like my second father. I love Dharma Productions and I will stay with Dharma Productions for a very, very long time. I am so happy that my directorial film was with them.

2) You are primarily an actor. What drew you to movie direction? Have you always wanted to make films?

Always! I wanted to be a director ever since I was in school. I did some acting with SOTY. Karan sir was also very keen on me doing the role. It was a great learning experience. But I have always wanted to be a director and I will continue to want to be a director. I love sitting behind that monitor. It's my happy place.

3) We heard that Ibrahim Ali Khan shot for Sarzameen even before 'Nadaaniyan'. Technically, it was supposed to be his debut film. What made you cast him as 'Harman'? Was there any particular moment where you knew 'He's got it'?

We shot Sarzameen before Nadaaniya. We got delayed because of injuries to Prithvi sir and me. I was on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Delhi. I was sitting behind the monitor and Ibrahim was standing in for Ranveer Singh while the shot was being set up. And I looked at him and I was like 'wow'. Both Karan sir and I looked at him and said, he is just looking fantastic on screen. He has got a face for the screen and a presence and I took that leap of faith. I worked with him for six months, and we did workshops. I am happy that the public likes him. He has a long career ahead. The camera loves him. Even his critics can't deny that the camera loves him.

4) Being an actor yourself, did you ever feel tempted to act in Sarzameen? Even for a small role or cameo?

No, I won't fit into the uniform (laughs). No chance, not at all. (8:39) I am a very shy person. I like to go to work and I like to come back to my home. I had zero interest in doing a cameo.

5) Like Ibrahim, you also come from a film background. Being a film kid yourself, do you ever feel weighed down by comparisons? Or does it drive you?

I come from a lineage of a very fantastic actor who has just directed a fantastic film. So, the pressure is to deliver what is best for the film and I want to make the film as good as possible. (10:21) Yes, some doors are open for you. But when you walk in, it is very important that you own the room. (10:29) Because my boss is the public. The public decides whether I make another film or not. So, I am genuinely very grateful. I don't see it as pressure. I see it as a motivation. Not just to be a filmmaker or an artist like my father, but I strive to be a man like him.

6) Your father, Boman Irani, is a beloved actor. What is the one advice from him that has stuck with you the most while directing your first feature film?

I remember once I went to him for some advice and I said, "You know, dad, I am feeling this, this, this. What should I do?" He said, "I can advise you. But I am not going to advise you because then it will not be Kayoze Irani's voice. It will be Boman Irani's voice. So, I am just going to nudge you in the right direction and I am going to let you make the decision. I am going to let you make the mistake."

7) Now, what's next? Do you wanna go back to acting or you wanna explore more in direction? After directing a serious film like Sarzameen, which genre do you wanna try next?

I am a full-fledged film director. I want to be sitting on that lovely plastic chair behind the monitor for the rest of my life. Please do not make me go in front of the camera. (13:48) I want to be behind the camera. I want to do comedy nex. I am working on a comedy right now. We are working on writing it and if all goes well, hopefully next year we will go on floors with it.

8) Will Boman Irani be a part of it?

I don't think so. But since he is my good luck charm, he will come in a small cameo somewhere for sure.