Shine (Thai BL) Episode 3 Release Time: When Will New Ep Drop Today? Will It Be Available Online In India?

Shine (Thai BL) Episode 3 Release Timings: The BL world is ablaze as Shine, the much-anticipated drama starring beloved duo Mile Phakphum and Apo Nattawin, finally premiered. The internet has been buzzing with admiration for its lush period setting, emotional depth, and, above all, the endless magic between its stars.

After their breakout performances in KinnPorsche (2022), fans eagerly awaited the return of Mile-Apo. The reunion sparked an immediate global reaction, with airport photoshoots and passionate discussions across social media. After months of anticipation, Shine (Shine: The Series) finally made its grand premiere-and it's already shaping up to be a landmark in the Thai BL industry. Fronted by the legendary pairing of Apo Nattawin and Mile Phakphum, the show is garnering global attention not only for its visual richness and period drama flair, but also for the explosive on-screen chemistry that has long defined the MileApo brand.

Shine (Thai BL) Episode 3 Release Date, Platform: Is The Thai BL Available Online In India?

Set against the backdrop of the political turmoil of 1969-1971, Shine (Shine The Series) is a tale of love and ideals that unfolds in an era resistant to diversity. The ongoing Thai BL follows the story of 'Trin', a principled economist (played by Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat), who collides with 'Thanwa', a free-spirited hippie (played by Mile Phakphum Romsaithong).

One of the most talked-about aspects of Shine is, predictably, the undeniable chemistry between the leads. Unlike their KinnPorsche personas, this new pairing feels more refined and deeply personal. Mile portrays "Shina," a stoic, jazz-loving café owner in a post-war Bangkok alley, while Apo plays "Than," a free-spirited writer torn between tradition and freedom. Their dynamic is less explosive and more soulful, unfolding slowly like a love letter written over time.

Amidst the soaring ratings in the viewership chart, a new episode of Shine is set to be out today (Saturday, August 16). Shine episode 3 is scheduled to premiere today exclusively on WeTV app. Will viewers in India be able to watch the new episode of the popular Thai BL online? Yes! The new episode of Apo Nattawin and Mile Phakphum starrer Thai BL will be available on WeTV with English subtitles. But there is a catch. Since the WeTV app is currently unavailable on the Google Play Store in India, fans will have to install the app through its official website.

Shine (Shine The Series) Episode 3 Release Time Today: When Will New Episode Drop Online?

Shine episode 3 is scheduled to be out on Saturday night at 11:00 PM in Thailand. As per MyDramaList, the new episode will be available in India at 8:30 PM (IST) in India due to the different time zones. Both the Orchestric and Acoustic versions will be dropped today.

Shine Episode 3 Free Download: How To Watch Online In India?

Step 1: First, install the WeTV app on your digital device from its official website.

Step 2: Log in to your account, choose a subscription plan and complete the payment process. Yes, a subscription is needed to access full episodes of the Thai BL (Orchestric version).

Step 3: Go to the search bar and type 'Shine'.

Step 4: Once the Shine page appears, choose the 'Orchestric Ver.' and click 'EP03'.

P.S. - With a subscription, you will be able to download the episode and watch it later offline.