Stories Set To Thrill, Move, And Entertain: Netflix Announces Six Tamil And Telugu Originals

In 2024, Vijay Sethupati-starrer Maharaja became Netflix's most-watched Indian film globally, while Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar remained in India's Top 10 for 14 weeks. South Indian stories like Pushpa 2, Amaran, Leo, and Devara dominated the Global Top 10 Non-English lists, reflecting the growing demand for original stories from the region. Following the release of TEST, and more recently, The Game: You Never Play Alone, Netflix continues to raise the bar with an exciting slate of six all-new Tamil and Telugu original films and series. Solidifying its dedication to celebrating India's rich storytelling culture, Netflix has partnered with fresh voices and artists to bring these unique stories, set in different parts of India, to the world.

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India, shares, "We are excited and deeply committed to championing stories from the South across languages, cultures, and states. From our early originals to a diverse slate of films following their theatrical releases, the richness of storytelling from this region has been a cornerstone of our growth. We are now excited to bring the next wave of original stories, shaped in collaboration with emerging voices from Tamil and Telugu cinema spanning gritty thrillers, comedies, rooted dramas, and cross-cultural romances, offering both depth and breadth. It has been an inspiring journey working alongside the creative community, and we look forward to sharing these stories with our audiences."

Joining our expansive collection of edge-of-the-seat thrillers, we present Stephen, a Tamil psychological thriller directed by Mithun and starring Gomathi Shankar. The film delves into the mind of a self-confessed killer being evaluated by a psychiatrist on a chilling case. The psychiatrist soon finds herself entangled in a mind-twisting mystery, as what begins as a simple evaluation becomes a descent into darkness.

Next is a Telugu series that's bound to leave you in splits - Super Subbu, an offbeat comedy of errors, directed by Mallik Ram and starring Sandeep Kishan. It follows a man unexpectedly tasked with teaching sex education to members of a remote village, despite being the least qualified for the job!

What happens when chemistry meets compatibility? #Love, a Tamil series directed by Balaji Mohan and starring Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi, offers a refreshing take on modern romance. The show playfully explores the age-old debate as two unlikely partners embark on a unique challenge that brings them closer in unexpected ways. Packed with humour and heart, #Love captures all that falling in love comes with today.

Taking a heartfelt detour, Made In Korea brings a fresh cross-cultural story to Tamil cinema. Directed by Ra Karthik and starring Priyanka Mohan alongside Park Hye-Jin of Squid Game fame, the film is about a young woman whose dream trip to Korea is derailed by betrayal. Through unexpected friendships and hard lessons, she discovers hope, and herself.

Takshakudu is an upcoming Telugu folklore thriller directed by Vinod Anantoju. Anand Devarakonda stars as a blind man who, along with his loyal dog, sets out to avenge the deaths of his fellow villagers after a tragic accident.

Closing out the line-up is Legacy, a Tamil series from director Charukesh Sekar featuring a powerhouse ensemble cast: R. Madhavan, Nimisha Sajayan, Gautham Karthik, Gulshan Devaiah and Abhishek Banerjee. This gritty family gangster drama spirals into a story where high-stakes saga of succession, where saving an empire means risking everything.

From nail-biting thrillers and moving dramas to punchy comedies and tender romances, this diverse lineup showcases Tamil and Telugu cinema's creative brilliance - reinforcing Netflix's commitment to variety and the thrill of what's next.

Following the success of titles like Black Warrant, Dhoom Dhaam, Dabba Cartel, Jewel Thief, TEST, The Royals, The Great Indian Kapil Show, and most recently The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Netflix has consistently reaffirmed its commitment to bold, authentic storytelling, and now from South India - a region where some of the most powerful, original voices are emerging.

Experience These Extraordinary Stories, Only on Netflix!