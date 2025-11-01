Sword And Beloved (Cdrama) Episodes 18-19 Release Time: When Will New Eps Drop Today? Where To Stream Online?

Sword And Beloved Episodes 18-19 Streaming Updates: The enchanting fantasy romance Sword and Beloved, starring the much-loved duo Cheng Yi and Li Yi Tong, is currently ruling the C-drama scene with soaring ratings and unstoppable buzz. Ever since its premiere, the series has captured viewers' attention with its breathtaking visuals, gripping narrative, and the irresistible chemistry between its leads. With each new episode, the show continues to trend across major platforms, sparking endless discussions among drama fans both in China and internationally.

Sword And Beloved Episodes 18-19 Release Platform (India): Where To Stream Online

Adapted from the hit manhua "Hu Yao Xiao Hong Niang" by Tuo Xiao Xin, Sword and Beloved brings to life a world where love, fate, and fantasy collide in the most spellbinding way. The drama's emotional storytelling, layered characters, and mystical setting have earned it widespread acclaim.

Fans can't get enough of Cheng Yi's intense portrayal of the male lead and Li Yi Tong's graceful yet powerful performance, calling their pairing one of the most refreshing in recent C-drama history. Their undeniable onscreen connection, complemented by heartfelt dialogues and stunning cinematography, has made the series a visual and emotional treat.

As per the latest update, episodes 18 and 19 of Sword and Beloved are all set to premiere today (Saturday, November 1, 2025). The much-awaited episodes will stream exclusively on iQIYI, the official digital platform for the fantasy romance series.

VIP members on iQIYI will enjoy early access to the new episodes, while regular viewers can catch them after their official release window. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the story unfolds, especially after the dramatic cliffhanger in the previous episode.

For Indian viewers, the latest episodes of Sword and Beloved will be available to stream on iQIYI with English subtitles, ensuring global fans don't miss a moment of Cheng Yi and Li Yi Tong's mesmerizing performances.

Sword And Beloved Episodes 18-19 Release Time: At What Time Will New Eps Drop Today Online?

According to the official release schedule, Episodes 18 and 19 of Sword and Beloved will drop at 6:00 PM CST in China, which translates to 3:30 PM IST for Indian viewers. Fans can tune in to iQIYI right on time to watch the highly anticipated episodes as they go live - and witness the next thrilling chapter in Cheng Yi and Li Yi Tong's magical saga.

Sword And Beloved Episodes 18-19 Free HD Download: How To Download?

Want to catch the latest episodes of Sword and Beloved in crystal-clear HD? The fantasy hit starring Cheng Yi and Li Yi Tong is officially streaming on iQIYI. Avoid pirated sites - they're unsafe, unreliable, and often full of poor-quality or harmful files. Here's a quick guide to safely stream or download the newest episodes on iQIYI:

Step 1: Download the iQIYI App or Visit the Website

Get the iQIYI app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, or simply visit the official website - iq.com

or iqiyi.com.

Step 2: Log In or Create an Account

Sign up or log in using your email, phone number, or social media account to access the platform.

Step 3: Search for the Drama

Use the search bar to type "Sword and Beloved" and open the show's page to view all available episodes.

Step 4: Check Access Levels

SVIP members get early access to the newest episodes (like Episodes 18 & 19).

VIP members can stream them shortly after.

Some episodes might be free with ads, depending on your region.

Step 5: Stream in HD Quality

Select the latest episode and choose the highest playback quality (HD or Full HD) from the player settings for the best viewing experience.

Step 6: Download Episodes for Offline Viewing

Tap the download icon beside the episode title. VIP/SVIP users can download in HD and store multiple episodes for offline watching.

Step 7: Enable Subtitles

For international fans - including those in India - iQIYI offers English subtitles. Activate them by clicking the CC/Subtitles button in the video player.

Step 8: Manage Your Downloads

Go to the Downloads/My Videos section to view or delete saved episodes. Keep your storage clean after binge-watching!