The Bads Of Bollywood: Who Really Directed The Netflix Series? Actress Drops Bombshell On Aryan Khan

The Bads Of Bollywood Director Fact Check: Aryan Khan's much-anticipated directorial debut, The Bads of Bollywood (The Ba***ds Of Bollywood), is just a day away from completing its first week on Netflix - and the buzz hasn't slowed down for a second. The 7-episode limited series has been trending at #1 globally since its release, and it's safe to say: this show has taken over the internet. From stylish teaser clips to viral fan edits and scene breakdowns, The Bads of Bollywood is everywhere. The series has ignited massive interest ever since its first announcement, and each step - from the initial announcement video to the official trailer and now the full release - has only amplified the excitement.

However, amidst the glowing reactions, a familiar controversy has resurfaced - and it's gaining traction. Rumors are once again making the rounds online, questioning whether Aryan Khan actually directed The Bads Of Bollywood at all.

The Bads Of Bollywood (The Ba***ds Of Bollywood) Fact Check: Aryan Khan Did Not Direct The Netflix Show?

Critics and audiences alike are showering the series The Bads Of Bollywood with rave reviews. Praised for its edgy storytelling, bold direction, and sharp visual style, Aryan Khan's directorial debut is being hailed as one of the most confident first-time efforts in recent memory. Aryan Khan is now at the center of a media storm, and this time, it's for all the right reasons... or is it?

Just days after the success of The Bads of Bollywood set the internet ablaze, online chatter has taken a slightly sour turn - with some questioning whether Aryan Khan truly had the vision and capability to lead a project of this scale. But now, lead actress Anya Singh has stepped in to set the record straight - and she's not holding back.

In an interview with HT, Anya, who played the role of 'Sanya', Aasmaan Singh's (Lakshya) manager, finally reacted to the internet gossip of a ghost director might have been involved in The Bads Of Bollywood. "I feel people just want an opportunity to bring another person down, (sic)" she was quoted as saying.

"That's why I say he is so deserving of every good thing everyone is saying about him. He has worked really hard on this project. From 7 in the morning to 11 PM, his energy never dropped. You never saw him sigh. He was always smiling and so focused, (sic)" she added.

Anya continued, "He is a young guy who stuck by his vision. It was very brave of him to do this. He knew there'd be conversations and chatter, but he did not question his vision at any point. I have a lot of respect for how he has stood by his own thoughts. (sic)"

Will There Be The Bads Of Bollywood (Netflix) Season 2?

The Bads Of Bollywood ended with the big (and shocking) revelation of Aasmaan being the illegitimate son of Ajay Talvar (Bobby Deol) and Neeta Singh (Mona Singh), making him the brother of his love interest and lead actress Karisma (Sahher Bambba). The final scene of The Bads Of Bollywood's last episode (ep 7) finally revealed the title 'The Bastards Of Bollywood'.

While The Bads of Bollywood continues to dominate the charts and spark endless online discussion, fans are already looking ahead - flooding social media with requests for a Season 2. From viral hashtags to fan theories and petition threads, the demand for a sequel is loud and clear. However, as of now, neither Aryan Khan nor the makers have made any official announcement regarding a second season.