The Bads Of Bollywood On Netflix: Aryan Khan's Show Lands In Legal Trouble Over Ranbir's Cameo; What Happened?

The Bads Of Bollywood Controversy: Netflix's latest breakout series, The Bads of Bollywood, created and directed by Aryan Khan, has become the internet's newest obsession - and for good reason. With its clever writing, sharp satire, endless Easter eggs, and iconic meta moments, the show has completely taken over timelines, group chats, and fan theories across social media. Spanning seven tightly-packed episodes, the series dives into the chaotic, glamorous, and often absurd underbelly of the Hindi film industry - but with a bold, self-aware twist.

But amidst the wave of praise and trending hashtags, the show has hit its first legal snag. A particular cameo featuring Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly triggered a legal notice. Read on...

The Bads Of Bollywood (The Ba***ds Of Bollywood) On Netflix: In Which Episode Did Ranbir Kapoor Make A Cameo?

The internet was already buzzing over Aryan Khan's Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood (The Bads Of Bollywood), but it was the final episode, titled "Picture Ka Title Hoga...", that truly set social media on fire - and now, it's at the center of a brewing controversy.

In Episode 7, fans were surprised - and thrilled - to see a cameo by superstar Ranbir Kapoor, who appears in a seemingly casual but cleverly scripted scene. Sharing screen space with Karan Johar and Anya Singh, the trio engage in a tongue-in-cheek conversation that plays on industry inside jokes, fame, and perception.

The Bads Of Bollywood Controversy: Aryan Khan's Series In Legal Trouble Over Ranbir Kapoor's Cameo Scene

Aryan Khan's Netflix debut show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, may be winning the internet with its bold storytelling and razor-sharp satire, but one particular scene has landed the series in hot water. The show, which has been dominating headlines for its daring portrayal of the film industry, is now facing scrutiny from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over a controversial cameo featuring actor Ranbir Kapoor.

In the episode in question, Ranbir Kapoor is allegedly seen using a banned e-cigarette on screen, without any statutory warning or health disclaimer. According to ANI, the NHRC has expressed serious concern over the scene's potential influence on younger viewers and has officially written to the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, urging immediate action.

The commission has called for stricter regulations on streaming content, stating that such visuals - when not accompanied by appropriate health warnings - may glamorize harmful habits and contribute to real-life substance use among impressionable audiences.

