The Bads Of Bollywood: Is Lakshya (Aasmaan) SINGLE? Who Is He Dating? Relationship Status Sparks Buzz

Is The Bads Of Bollywood Actor Lakshya Single: In a matter of days, Aryan Khan's much-awaited debut series The Bads of Bollywood has turned into a full-blown digital phenomenon. Now nearing one week since its release, the 7-episode series continues to dominate the charts, currently trending at #1 on Netflix and creating massive buzz across social media. While Aryan's vision shines, it's Lakshya, who plays the intense and enigmatic Aasmaan Singh, that's stealing hearts-and headlines. The actor has become an overnight sensation, with fans swooning over his striking good looks, smoldering screen presence, and deep baritone voice.

The Bads Of Bollywood's Aasmaan Singh Aka Lakshya's Age, Family & More

While Aryan Khan's The Bads of Bollywood continues to dominate Netflix's charts, it's Lakshya, the actor playing Aasmaan Singh, who's capturing hearts and headlines alike. After making a hard-hitting big-screen debut in Kill earlier this year, the rising star has now conquered the OTT space with his sensational performance in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Bads of Bollywood (The Ba***ds Of Bollywood).

Born on April 19, 1996, to Savita Lalwani and Romesh Lalwani (parents) in Delhi, Lakshya, with a blockbuster debut in Kill and a breakout OTT performance in The Bads of Bollywood, has quickly become a name to watch.

Lakshya Dating History: Break-Up Reason With Rashami Desai

Back in the day, Lakshya was rumored to be in a relationship with his 'Adhuri Kahaani Hamari' co-star Rashami Desai, who was 10 years older than him, apparently.

According to SpotboyE, Lakshya and Rshami were quite serious about each other but the two eventually parted ways after a major fallout. "Rashami had lied to Laksh about certain things and he came to know about it. When he went to confront Rashami about the same, it turned to be a huge argument between them. Things got extremely violent and Laksh even broke an alcohol bottle in front of her, out of rage," a source, who was present at the party," a source had informed the portal.

Who Is The Bads Of Bollywood Actor Lakshya Dating Now?

While Lakshya is currently stealing hearts on-screen with his roles in Kill and The Bads of Bollywood, off-screen, he remains something of a mystery man. The 29-year-old actor appears to be extremely private, keeping his personal affairs, especially his dating life, well away from the media spotlight.

Despite his rising stardom and massive female fan following, there is no confirmed public information about Lakshya's current relationship status.