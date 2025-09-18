The Bads Of Bollywood Premiere: Aryan's Rumored Gf Larissa Turns Up In Style; Fans Quip, 'Envy Perfume Wali'

The Bads Of Bollywood Premiere: It was a star-studded affair last night at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Almost the entire Bollywood film industry turned up in style at the grand premiere of Aryan Khan's debut series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood (The Bads Of Bollywood). From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kajol-Ajay Devgn, to Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, the Ambanis came together under the same roof to support Aryan's directorial debut. Among all the big names and starry appearances at the red carpet, it was Aryan's rumored flame Larissa Bonesi's appearance, that caught everyone's attention.

The Bads Of Bollywood Premiere: Aryan Khan Turns Cameraman For Dad Shah Rukh Khan

From playing Shah Rukh Khan's younger version in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to now making his own show, Aryan Khan has come a long way. Despite having the charisma of a star and leading-man looks, Khan has decided to skip the spotlight and enter the film industry as a director.

The 27-year-old is all set to make his directorial debut with the 7-episode Netflix show The Bads Of Bollywood, a bold and one-of-a-kind series that digs deep into the underbelly of the Bollywood industry that is often wrapped in gloss, glamour, and carefully curated Instagram feeds.

Ahead of its highly-anticipated Netflix premiere on September 18, Aryan Khan and the team hosted a starr-studded grand premiere for The Bads Of Bollywood at the NMAAC. The entire Khan-daan - Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan - put their best fashion foot forward and set the red carpet on fire as they turned up for Aryan. One of the best moments from last night? It was, undoubtedly, when Aryan turned a cameraman for his 'papa' Shah Rukh Khan and clicked his picture with the paps.

The Bads Of Bollywood Premiere: Aryan Khan's Rumored Gf Larissa Bonesi Shows Support

Aryan Khan, who prefers to stay away from the limelight, is rumored to be dating Brazilian model Larissa Bonesi. The internet has been buzzing with rumors of them dating for months now. Last night, Larissa turned cheerleader for her rumored beau and made a stylish appearance at The Bads Of Bollywood premiere in a stunning black outfit.

Larissa Bonesi At The Bads Of Bollywood Premiere: Internet Reacts

Brazilian model-turned-actress Larissa Bonesi showed up in style for her rumored bf Aryan Khan's big day. She also posed for the shutterbugs at the event. Videos of her from The Bads Of Bollywood premiere are doing rounds all over the internet.

Reacting to her video, one of the netizens joked, "Bhai ye toh envy perfume wali hai".