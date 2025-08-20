The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Preview X Review: Love It Skip It? Twitter Explodes Over Aryan Khan Debut Show Teaser

Photo Credit: Instagram/@netflix_in

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Preview Twitter Review: The 'Khan' legacy continues - but this time, from behind the camera. The first look of Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan's much-awaited directorial debut series, The Ba**ds of Bollywood (The Bads Of Bollywood), dropped earlier this week, and social media hasn't been the same since.

Streaming soon on Netflix, the gritty, bold series has already generated massive buzz online, with fans and industry insiders alike praising Aryan's sharp visual style, bold storytelling promise, and fresh creative voice-even before a single episode has aired.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood (The Bads Of Bollywood) Cast, Episodes, Netflix Release Date

Interestingly, while Shah Rukh Khan has made it clear in past interviews that his son Aryan Khan's interest lies in writing and direction, fans are now calling for him to appear in front of the camera as well. The charisma he carries-even in promotional glimpses-has left viewers curious about whether he'll eventually make the leap to acting, just like his legendary father.

Directed by Aryan, the 6-episode Netflix series showcases Kill star Lakshya as a superstar. The Ba***ds Of Bollywood also boasts a power-packed ensemble, including a string of special appearances by Bollywood stars, including his fathe SRK.

Starring Lakshya, Sahher Bamba, Raghav Juyal, Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor and Anya Singh, among others. Since day one, the starry cameos in Aryan's directorial debut on Netflix have been a hot topic of discussion.

Set up your calendars, folks! Aryan Khan's debut show, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is arriving on Netflix on September 18.

The 2-minute-38-second preview teaser has offered a sneak peek of superstar Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar's eye-catching cameos.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Preview X Review: Twitteratti React To Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series Teaser Trailer On Netflix

From film critics to Bollywood celebrities, the buzz around The Ba**ds of Bollywood* is intensifying. The concept promises a raw, honest, and unfiltered look at fame, ambition, betrayal, and survival in showbiz-told from the perspective of someone who grew up watching the industry from the inside.

Reacting to the The Bads Of Bollywood preview, shared by Netflix, one of the Twitter users wrote, "Best of luck King son 🔥🔥🔥☀️☀️", while another fan commented, "really have high hopes for this one!! especially because of Lakshaya and Raghav duo!!

p.s wasn't expecting a Salman cameo but definitely looking forward to it!!😍"

Reacting to Aasmaan Singh's (Lakshya) jail sequence, one of the users praised Aryan's wit and tweeted, "people become more famous after being locked up.. written and directed by ARYAN KHAN !!

WHOS IDEA WAS THIS WOWW 😭💥"

Another user commented, "Vfx and production quality is better than whole spy universe"