The Bads Of Bollywood Preview EXCLUSIVE: BIG Surprise For Ranveer Singh Fans In The Video? Check DEETS

The Bads Of Bollywood Preview Exclusive: Aryan Khan is all set to make his big entry into Bollywood, but not as an actor like his father Shah Rukh Khan. Instead, he is turning towards direction and storytelling. His very first project is a Netflix India original web series titled The Bads of Bollywood (also called The Ba***ds of Bollywood), which is already creating a strong buzz even before its release.

The Bads Of Bollywood was revealed during Netflix India's 2025 content slate announcement, where multiple films and shows were introduced. Yet, Aryan's directorial debut quickly became the highlight of the lineup. Fans are particularly excited because this marks the first creative venture of Shah Rukh Khan's elder son, who has chosen to showcase his talent from behind the camera rather than in front of it.

With the title already trending across social media, The Bads Of Bollywood has become one of the most awaited Netflix originals of 2025. Viewers are eager to see Aryan's vision and storytelling style, making his debut one of the most talked-about projects of the year.

SURPRISE FOR RANVEER SINGH FANS IN THE BADS OF BOLLYWOOD PREVIEW VIDEO

After unveiling the first look video of The Bads Of Bollywood, the makers are all set to unveil a special preview for fans today (August 20). The first look video featured Aryan Khan introducing the main cast and unveiling the show's plot. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the preview. Well, their wait is finally coming to an end as the preview is reportedly going to premiere at 6 pm.

Amid all this, Filmibeat has exclusively got to know that the preview of The Bads Of Bollywood will feature a special surprise for Ranveer Singh. Yes, you read that right!

Revealing the same, a source informed Filmibeat, "The preview of Ba***ds of Bollywood is all set to release today and Ranveer Singh's special appearance is going to be a major highlight. His glimpse in the preview video is expected to create major buzz, as audiences always look forward to his high-energy screen presence and unpredictable charm."

While an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited, we're as excited as Ranveer's fans to watch his glimpse.

THE BADS OF BOLLYWOOD: RELEASE DATE, CAST & PLOT DEETS

Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment in collaboration with Netflix, the series is Aryan's first venture as a creator and director, and it promises to offer viewers a bold new take on the Hindi film industry.

The much-hyped series features Lakshya (Kill fame) and Bobby Deol in leading roles, while Saher Bamba and Raghav Juyal take on pivotal characters. Adding to the excitement, reports suggest that Bollywood's biggest names, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli, will be seen in special cameo appearances.

According to the makers, The Bads of Bollywood explores the raw, unseen side of the film world, where off-screen drama often rivals the intensity of what unfolds on-screen. Aryan Khan's vision brings together a mix of glamour, chaos, and the high-stakes reality of an industry that thrives on dreams and ambition.

At its core, the series follows the journey of an ambitious outsider and his close-knit group of friends, who together aim to make their mark in Bollywood. Balancing sharp humor with gripping drama, the show highlights the challenges, aspirations, and unpredictable ride of trying to achieve stardom in India's most glamorous industry.

While the buzz around the series is skyrocketing, the official release date of The Bads of Bollywood is yet to be confirmed by Netflix. However, it is likely to get unveiled in the preview.

Keep watching this space for more updates!