The Bads Of Bollywood Preview Release Time: Countdown Begins! Aaryan Khan's Show 2nd Teaser Release Time

Photo Credit: Credit: Netflix India Credit: Netflix India

The Bads Of Bollywood Preview Release Time: The Ba**ds Of Bollywood first look was released 3 days ago, stirring excitement among the fans. The movie happens to be Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's directorial debut. Will The Ba**ds Of Bollywood manage to create a mark? This is the question people have been asking ever since the announcement of the movie. Well, the reaction to the first look has been pretty well. Today marks to be a huge day for The Bads Of Bollywood as the release of the preview is awaited. Let us take a look at when will The Bads Of Bollywood preview be released.

The Bads Of Bollywood Preview Release Time

As per Bollywood Talkies report, The Bads Of Bollywood is expected to release today, August 20, 2025, post 6 pm today. However, the exact time has not yet been revealed. A user reacted to the announcement, asking, "teaser hai ya trailer hai clear kro." Well, as per the streaming platform's announcement, this is claimed to be the preview, neither trailer nor teaser.

The Bads Of Bollywood First Look Reaction

As the first look of The Bads Of Bollywood was dropped, fans started reacting on the same. A user tweeted, "@iamsrk Seems the Ba***ds of Bollywood has exactly the kind of humour I love. Looking forward to binge & suck it in... Kudos to Aryan." Another wrote, "#AryanKhan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood looks quite interesting and something different."

@iamsrk Seems the Ba***ds of Bollywood has exactly the kind of humour I love. Looking forward to binge & suck it in… Kudos to Aryan. — free as 2 can be (@B4211) August 19, 2025

#AryanKhan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood looks quite interesting and something different.... — Warrior22 (@AjayBaweja60729) August 18, 2025

The Bads Of Bollywood: Who Is Sahher Bambba?

As per the first look, Sahher Bambba seems to be the lead actress of The Bads Of Bollywood. Sahher Bambba is originally from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. She came to Mumbai for her higher studies. She first appeared in Bollywood in 2019 released film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Before this, Sahher was seen in a music video with Emraan Hashmi. Beside being an actor, Sahher is professionally trained in Bharatnatyam, belly dancing, and Latin ballroom. Sahher has also appeared in web shows like 'The Empire' and 'Dil Bekaraar.'