The Bads Of Bollywood Netflix Release Date Announced: Here’s When Aryan Khan’s Debut Series Will Premiere

Amid all the, the makers unveiled its much-awaited preview today (August 20) leaving fans excited about its digital premiere. Along with the preview, the OTT giant also announced the release date of The Bads of Bollywood. Well, the series is confirmed to premiere on Netflix next month, on September 18. Yes, you read that right!

The caption of the preview reads, "Bohot hard. Aur bohot heart bhi. Watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood, out 18 September, only on Netflix."

Watch the preview here:

THE BADS OF BOLLYWOOD OVERVIEW: ARYAN KHAN'S DIRECTORIAL DEBUT WITH NETFLIX

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is stepping into Bollywood, not as an actor, but as a storyteller and director. His first-ever project, The Bads of Bollywood, is being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Netflix and has already become one of the most anticipated shows of 2025.

The series features a powerful cast with Lakshya (of Kill fame) and Bobby Deol leading the story, while Saher Bamba and Raghav Juyal play key roles. Adding star power, several big names from the industry-including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, filmmaker Karan Johar, and even SS Rajamouli-are expected to appear in exciting cameo roles.

Unlike typical Bollywood tales of glamour and success, Aryan Khan's series dives into the gritty, unfiltered side of the film industry. It captures the off-screen drama, the pressure to succeed, and the chaos that runs parallel to the glitz of stardom. Blending humor with intense drama, the show follows the journey of an ambitious outsider and his group of friends as they chase dreams of making it big in Hindi cinema.

