The Bads Of Bollywood X Review: Stream It Or Skip It? Is Aryan's Debut Show Worth The Buzz? Twitter Verdict

The Bads Of Bollywood Twitter Review: Aryan Khan has officially arrived - not as an actor, but behind the cameras as a storyteller with a voice. After months of anticipation, his debut series The Bads Of Bollywood (The Ba***ds Of Bollywood) has finally premiered on Netflix, and the internet can't stop talking. Marking his first venture as a director, the series dives headfirst into the bold and spoofy world behind the Bollywood film industry's glittering curtains- and it's already turning heads for all the right reasons. The hype surrounding the show has been building steadily ever since Aryan dropped the striking announcement video of the 'funniest', 'whackiest', 'filmiest', 'baddest', 'cheekiest', 'maddest' and 'biggest' show on earth. Soon after, a gripping preview clip teased just enough chaos and hype online. The buzz only grew louder with a high-glam, star-studded special screening that saw Bollywood's biggest names turning up in support of the Khan scion's creative leap.

Now that the show is live, the excitement has reached a new level.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood (The Bads Of Bollywood) Total Episodes: How Many Episodes Are There?

With The Bads Of Bollywood, Aryan Khan has created his own 'Deewangi Deewangi' moment by bringing together several big names from the industry for his directorial debut. Beyond its bold storytelling and stylized visuals, The Bads Of Bollywood packs a serious punch with its casting choices.

And of course, the moment that's got everyone talking - all three Khans in one show. Yes, The Bads Of Bollywood marks a rare moment where Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan appear within the same series.

Aryan Khan's much-hyped directorial debut, The Bads Of Bollywood, has finally landed on Netflix. Written and directed by Aryan, The Bads Of Bollywood - produced by Red Chillies Entertainment - features a total of 7 episodes, and they dropped all at once at 12:30 pm on Netflix.

The Bads Of Bollywood (Netflix) Twitter Review: Is Aryan Khan's Debut Show Worth The Hype?

Twitter is exploding with reviews for The Bads of Bollywood - Aryan Khan's debut has the internet buzzing, intrigued, and completely hooked.

Reacting to the show, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh tweeted, "after a long time had great fun watching the ba***ds of bollywood. laughed my head off. and about time too.. we need happiness. my gratitude to aryan & the team for the laugh. and of course to sir

@iamsrk

&

@gaurikhan

... there should have been five stars in the name!"

Now that all episodes of The Bads of Bollywood are live on Netflix, expect Twitter to erupt with reactions!