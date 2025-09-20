The Great Indian Kapil Show 3 Episode 14 (Finale) On Netflix: Will The Last Ep Be Available For Free?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@thegreatindiankapilshow

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 Episode 14 (Finale) Netflix Streaming: It's time to say goodbye (for now) to everyone's favorite dose of weekend laughter! The wildly popular Netflix comedy series, The Great Indian Kapil Show, is all set to wrap up its third season with a much-anticipated finale episode premiering tonight. Returning in June 2025 after two successful seasons, the show once again brought together the unbeatable comedy crew - Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and of course, the ever-entertaining Archana Puran Singh on the judge's couch. What made Season 3 extra special was the return of Navjot Singh Sidhu, lovingly known as Sidhu Paaji, who rejoined the show after a long break. His quirky shayaris and booming laughter gave long-time fans a heavy dose of nostalgia - reminding many of the show's early glory days.

As the curtain falls on another laughter-filled season, fans are buzzing with excitement for the grand finale.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 Episode 14: Who Is The Special Guest Of Season Finale?

After a star-studded season that brought together celebrities from North to South, The Great Indian Kapil Show is all set to wrap up its Season 3 with a blockbuster Episode 14 - and they've saved the best for last!

The season kicked off with Salman Khan lighting up the couch, and now, for the grand finale, it's none other than Akshay Kumar making a smashing appearance. The Jolly LLB 3 actor promises a laughter riot with rib-tickling comedy, behind-the-scenes stories, and heartwarming anecdotes.

In the promo, Akshay is seen sharing praise for stuntmen and action crews, setting the tone for a finale that blends humor with heartfelt moments. If the sneak peek is anything to go by, this episode is going to be the perfect mix of comedy, charm, and candid confessions - a fitting end to a wildly entertaining season.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 Episode 14 (Finale) Release Time On Netflix

The wait is almost over! The grand finale of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 is all set to drop tonight at 8:00 PM sharp on Netflix. With Akshay Kumar bringing his trademark wit and energy to the couch, fans can expect a laughter-packed send-off. Don't miss this epic wrap to a wildly entertaining season!

Will The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 Season Finale (Ep 14) Be Available For Free Netflix Streaming?

Yes - but with a catch! The Season 3 finale (Episode 14) of The Great Indian Kapil Show will be available to stream for free only for Netflix users with an active subscription. If you're not currently subscribed or your plan has expired, you'll need to purchase a Netflix subscription to catch the finale episode when it drops at 8:00 PM tonight.