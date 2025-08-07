The Immortal Ascension (Cdrama) Episode 22 Release Time: When & Where To Stream New Ep? There's CATCH

The Immortal Ascension (Cdrama) Episode 22 Release Update: The world of xianxia dramas just got a powerful new contender - and fans can't stop talking about it. 'The Immortal Ascension', the latest Chinese fantasy drama starring Yang Yang and Gina Jin, has quickly become a breakout hit, sparking praise across social media for its breathtaking visuals, gripping storyline, and undeniable onscreen chemistry between the leads.

Blending epic world-building with emotional depth, the series follows a young cultivator's journey through mystical realms, moral dilemmas, and the pursuit of immortality - but what's truly winning hearts is the electric dynamic between Yang Yang and Gina Jin. Their evolving relationship, filled with tension, loyalty, and longing, has viewers completely invested in every scene they share.

The Immortal Ascension (Chinese Drama) Episode 22 Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch Online?

Yang Yang, already a household name in the Chinese drama world, brings both charisma and emotional weight to his role, while Gina Jin complements him with a performance that's equal parts fierce and vulnerable in The Immortal Ascension. Together, they light up the screen - and fans are flooding comment sections and forums with clips, fan edits, and emotional reactions.

Since its release, "The Immortal Ascension" has surged in popularity, climbing streaming charts and trending across platforms in Asia and beyond. From its rich lore to high-quality production and heart-pounding romance, the show has struck a chord with both long-time xianxia fans and newcomers to the genre.

With each new episode, audiences are falling deeper into the world of spirit realms and forbidden love - and judging by the buzz, The Immortal Ascension is well on its way to becoming a modern fantasy classic.

As per the Cdrama's latest release calendar, The Immortal Ascension will drop only one new episode today on Youku. But there is a catch... The Immortal Ascension episode 22 will premiere today (Thursday, Aug 7) for the SVIP members of the Youku app. The VIP users will be able to access episode 21 today.

Indian viewers can also watch The Immortal Ascension episodes on Youku with English subtitles. To note, a subscription is required to watch The Immortal Ascension epiosdes on Youku.

The Immortal Ascension Episode 22 Release Time Today In India

As for the release timing, The Immortal Ascension episode 22 (for VIP users episode 21) is scheduled to be dropped on Youku app today at 12:00 PM in China, which translates to 9:30 AM IST.

For those unversed, The Immortal Ascension's new episode will also be available on Dailymotion only after its original premiere in China.

The Immortal Ascension Episode 22 Free Download: How To Watch Online?

Viewers can download The Immortal Ascension episode 22 for free on youku with a subscription. Here's a detailed step-by-step process on how you can watch The Immortal Ascension's latest episode online in India.

Step 1: First, download the Youku app on your digital device (mobile/laptop/smart TV).

Step 2: Log in to your account. If you don't have an account, you will have to create one. Then, choose a suitable subscription plan and complete your payment process.

Step 3: Now, go to the homepage and type 'The Immortal Ascension' in the search bar section.

Step 4: Once the said page appears, click on the 'Episode 22' option.

Go to the settings option on screen to change the video quality to 'High' (HD quality).