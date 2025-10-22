OG Netflix Release Time: When Will Pawan Kalyan's Film Premiere Online? Will It Stream For Free?

They Call Him OG Netflix Streaming: The excitement is soaring high as Pawan Kalyan's blockbuster hit They Call Him OG is finally gearing up for its much-awaited OTT release on Netflix. Ever since the film stormed into theatres, fans have been eagerly waiting for the moment they could stream it from the comfort of their homes. The Telugu-language crime action thriller, written and directed by Sujeeth, first released in cinemas worldwide on September 25, receiving immense love from audiences and fans of the Power Star alike.

For those who missed the theatrical experience - or fans who can't get enough of Pawan Kalyan's intense performance - the OTT release of They Call Him OG will be the perfect opportunity to relive the thrill.

They Call Him OG Netflix Release Time: When Will OG Premiere Online?

Backed by massive hype, They Call Him OG delivered exactly what it promised - an adrenaline-charged cinematic experience packed with powerful dialogues, slick visuals, and larger-than-life action sequences. The film not only showcased Pawan Kalyan in a fierce and dynamic role but also marked Emraan Hashmi's grand Telugu debut, adding a strong Bollywood presence to the project. Their intense on-screen rivalry became one of the key talking points, keeping fans hooked from start to finish.

Following its successful theatrical run, OG quickly became one of the most talked-about Telugu films of 2025. Fans have since flooded social media with requests for its OTT release, sharing clips, fan edits, and countdowns to its Netflix debut. And now, the Pawan Kalyan starrer action-drama is all set for its OTT premiere on Netflix tomorrow (Thursday, October 23). The movie will be released in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Set up your alarm, folks! They Call Him OG (OG) will be dropped on Netflix tomorrow at midnight (12:00 AM IST) sharp.

Will They Call Him OG Be Available For Free On Netflix?

They Call Him OG will be available to stream on Netflix for all users with an active subscription plan, at no extra cost. However, viewers without a current Netflix membership - or those whose subscription has expired - will need to purchase a plan to access the movie. Once subscribed, fans can watch They Call Him OG in HD quality without any additional rental or purchase fees.