They Call Him OG Cast Fees: Pawan Kalyan Vs Emraan Hashmi; Who Charged What For THIS 250 Cr Film? UPDATE

They Call Him OG Cast Fees: The excitement is palpable, the anticipation electric-'They Call Him OG' is more than just a movie; it's shaping up to be an event film of the year. With Power Star Pawan Kalyan leading the charge and the talented Sujeeth at the helm, this gangster action thriller is already setting social media ablaze. Adding to the intrigue is Emraan Hashmi, marking his grand Telugu debut as the film's formidable antagonist. Known for his intense performances in Bollywood, Hashmi's entry into Tollywood has only added fuel to the hype machine. His face-off with Pawan Kalyan is among the most anticipated cinematic clashes of the year.

They Call Him OG (OG) Budget, OTT Streaming Platform Updates

From the stylized action sequences teased in promos to the gripping background score and slick visuals, everything about OG screams big-screen experience. Set for a worldwide release on September 25, 2025, the expectations around the Telugu-language action-crime drama are sky-high.

According to reports surfacing online, Pawan Kalyan's OG has allegedly been mounted on a whopping budget of Rs 250 cr. As per a Telugu123 report, the post-theatrical digital rights of the movie have already been acquired by Netflix. That means, OG will have its OTT premiere on Netflix after concluding its theatrical run.

They Call Him OG Cast Salary Revealed (Alleged)

As They Call Him OG gears up for its grand theatrical release on September 25, the internet is not just buzzing about the action and drama - it's also rife with speculation around the actors' paychecks. With such a high-profile cast and a massive production scale, fans and cinephiles alike are curious: who charged how much for OG?

Pawan Kalyan

If the Money Control report is to be believed, leading the charge, Pawan Kalyan, one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema, is said to have taken home a whopping ₹100 crore for his role.

Emraan Hashmi

Making his much-talked-about Telugu debut, Emraan Hashmi is believed to have charged around ₹5 crore. While the exact figure remains under wraps, sources indicate the makers spared no expense to bring him on board as the antagonist - a move that adds pan-India appeal to the film.

Priyankaa Mohan

Starring opposite Pawan Kalyan, Priyanka Arul Mohan reportedly charged around ₹1.5-2 crore.

Prakash Raj

A veteran known for his powerful performances, Prakash Raj reportedly charged around ₹1.5 crore for this movie.

Arjun Das

Known for his gritty voice and intense performances in films like Kaithi and Master, Arjun Das brings a fresh yet fearsome vibe to OG. While he's still building his profile in Telugu cinema, reports suggest his remuneration is in the range of ₹40 lakhs.

Sujeeth (Director)

Having already made a mark with stylish action in Saaho, director Sujeeth is said to have commanded a fee of around ₹6-8 crore, bringing his signature style and storytelling flair to OG.