Mobius (Cdrama) Episode 1 Netflix Release Time: Will Bai Jingting's Timeslip Drama Be Available In India?

Mobius (Cdrama) Episode 1 Netflix Streaming: After the phenomenal success of The First Frost, which shattered viewership records and won hearts across the globe, Bai Jingting is making a grand return to the small screen - this time in a genre-defying role that's already creating waves. Titled 'Mobius', the buzz around the brand new Cdrama is at an all-time high and rightfully so! Even before its premiere, Mobius had been trending across Chinese social media platforms. Early teasers and stills have sparked intense discussion among drama fans, especially around the show's mind-bending premise, cinematic visuals, and of course, Bai Jing Ting's transformation into a man haunted by fate and time.

Mobius (Cdrama) Episode 1 Netflix Release Date: Will The First Episode Be Available For Free In India?

Best known for his emotionally nuanced performances and quiet charisma, Bai Jingting is stepping into uncharted territory with Mobius. Portraying a character caught between past and present, reality and illusion, he takes on a layered role that promises both intellectual intrigue and emotional depth. The timeslip theme introduces a sci-fi twist to the usually melodrama-heavy Cdrama scene, adding to the fresh appeal of the show and fans can't wait for the show.

Adapted from Zhang Xiao Mao's novel 'Ni Shi Zhen Cha Zu', Mobius is all set to premiere today (Wednesday, September 17). According to Bai Jing Ting's timeslip drama's binge-watch calendar, the first five episodes (eps 1-5) will be dropped exclusively on iQIYI, which will be accessible to its VIP users only.

For the global reach, the show will also be streaming simultaneously on Netflix. Indian viewers can watch the first episode of Mobius on Netflix with English subtitles. Adding to the excitement, Mobius episode 1 will be out on Netflix today only!

Mobius Episode 1 Netflix Release Time Today In India

According to Netflix's 'New & Hot' section, the first episode of Bai Jingting's new Cdrama, Mobius, will be dropped on Netflix at around 9:30 AM IST.

For those unversed, according to Mobius's iQIYI bingwatch calendar, the first five episodes, Mobius eps 1-5, are scheduled to premiere on the said streaming platform today (Wednesday) at 12:00 PM in China, which translates to 9:30 AM IST.

Mobius Episode 1 Free Download: How To Watch?

Cdrama lovers in India... if you're excited to dive into Mobius, the new time-bending C-drama starring Bai Jingting, here's how you can check and watch Episode 1 on Netflix -

Step 1: First, install the Netflix app on your digital device. Make sure you're signed in with your account. If you don't have a Netflix account, you will have to create one and buy a subscription plan.

Step 2: Once the payment process is done (subscription), type 'Mobius' in the search bar.

Step 3: Once the page appears in the search results, click on the title to open the show page. Now, go to the 'Episodes' section and click '1. Episode 1'.

P.S. - Use subtitle/audio options if you prefer a different language or subtitle setting. To note, subscribed users will also be able to download the full episode for offline viewing and watch it later.