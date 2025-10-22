Troll 2 Release Date: When, Where To Watch, And What We Know About The Norwegian Monster Film

Troll 2 Release Date: The Norwegian monster movie sequel Troll 2 is set to debut on Netflix on December 1, 2025, marking the continuation of the story introduced in the 2022 film Troll. Directed by Roar Uthaug, the follow-up was filmed across multiple locations in Norway. Troll 2 is reportedly the largest film production ever undertaken in the Nordic countries.

Key Cast, Plot, and Release Details of Troll 2

The film brings back several key cast members from the original, including Ine Marie Wilmann as paleontology professor Nora Tidemann, Kim S. Falck-Jørgensen as political advisor Andreas Isaksen, and Mads Sjøgård Pettersen reprising his role as former army captain Kristoffer "Kris" Holm. Newcomer Sara Khorami joins the ensemble as Marion. Supporting roles are also filled by Jon Ketil Johnsen, Gard B. Eidsvold, Aksel Almaas, and Trond Magnum.

Troll 2 continues to draw from Norwegian folklore, presenting a fresh threat after the events of the first film. While the original focused on a giant troll awakened by a railway project through the Dovre Mountains, the sequel introduces a new monster whose rampage forces Nora, Andreas, and Kristoffer to confront escalating dangers. The plot follows the trio as they work against the clock to prevent widespread destruction, navigating complex challenges across familiar and newly threatened territories.

The film is produced by Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud under the Motion Blur banner, with Espen Aukan returning as the screenwriter.

Netflix confirmed the global release date, making the film available to audiences simultaneously in multiple territories. With the first Troll having reached the Top 10 in 93 countries and topping charts in Norway, the United States, and the United Kingdom, anticipation for Troll 2 is high among fans of the franchise and Nordic fantasy cinema.