Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 (Netflix) Ending Explained: Is Wednesday Addams DEAD Or ALIVE? Did Tyler Kill Her?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@wednesdaynetflix

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 Ending Explained: The wait is finally over - Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 has officially dropped on Netflix, and the internet is buzzing with excitement. With four brand-new episodes now streaming, the hit series returns to the eerie halls of Nevermore Academy, pulling viewers straight back into its deliciously dark world of mystery, monsters, and macabre wit.

Since its debut, Wednesday has become more than just a show - it's a full-blown cultural phenomenon. From viral dances and iconic one-liners to fan theories and cosplay, the Tim Burton-produced series has carved out a gothic niche that audiences can't get enough of. And the hype for Season 2 has been massive, fueled by the dramatic cliffhanger that left fans desperately craving answers.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 Ending Explained: Does Tyler Kill Wednesday?

*** Spoiler Alert!***

This season, Wednesday Season 2 Part 1, picks up where the first left off - with Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega) facing a new threat, mysterious stalkers, and deeper secrets hidden within Nevermore. As always, Jenna Ortega returns with her razor-sharp portrayal of Wednesday, bringing her signature deadpan charm and fierce intelligence back to the screen.

With a fresh wave of suspense, supernatural twists, and biting humor, Wednesday is proving once again why it's one of Netflix's most beloved originals. Netflix has shaken things up with the return of its gothic hit Wednesday. Wednesday Season 2 has been officially divided into two parts, - part 1 & 2 - giving fans a double dose of the creepy, clever chaos that made the show a global sensation.

Part 1, which premiered today (August 6, 2025) on Netflix at 12:30 PM IST, includes four brand-new episodes that dive straight back into the strange and supernatural world of Nevermore Academy. In the last episode (ep 4), titled 'If These Wes Could Talk', Addams' family investigation takes the center stage as Uncle Fester (played by Fred Armisen) and Thing (the disembodied hand) commit themselves to Wednesday's case.

Adding to the anticipation, Tyler (Hunter Doohan) transforms into his monster avatar. Episode 4 ends with Tyler confronting Wednesday and throwing her out of a window before escaping Willow Hill in Hyde form.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 Last Episode: Is Wednesday Dead Or Alive?

As shown in the trailer, Wednesday has been having dreams about her death while saving Enid (Emma Myers). Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 ends on a cliffhanger, whether fan-favourite Addams girl is dead or alive. In the ending scene, bloodied Wednesday lies on the streets outside the psychiatric hospital. In the background, there is chaos, and people are calling for an ambulance.

We will have to wait for Wednesday Season 2 Part 2, releasing on September 3, to get our answer whether Wednesday is dead or alive.