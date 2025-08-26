When Destiny Brings The Demon Episode 22 Release Time: New Release Calendar ALERT! When Will Today's Ep Drop?

When Destiny Brings The Demon Episode 22 Release Timing: With its enchanting blend of fantasy, forbidden romance, and electric performances, When Destiny Brings the Demon is fast becoming the most talked-about C-drama of 2025. Starring Arthur Chen and rising star Wang Ying Lu, the series has taken both domestic and international audiences by storm - with soaring ratings, a passionate fan base, and a lead pairing that's igniting screens with every glance.

Back in the spotlight after a string of acclaimed roles, Arthur Chen delivers a smoldering performance as 'Sima Jiao', the master of Gengchen Immortal Mansion, who has been sealed in the mountains for five hundred years. With his signature intensity, brooding charm, and refined acting chops, Arthur is once again proving why he's one of the most bankable faces in Chinese entertainment today. Opposite him, Wang Ying Lu shines as 'Liao Ting Yan', a mortal healer who unexpectedly came to the world of immortality. With her subtle charm, expressive eyes, and emotional range, she holds her ground - and more - opposite Arthur, delivering a character that is both tender and fearless.

When Destiny Brings The Demon (Cdrama) Episode 22 Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch Online?

When Destiny Brings the Demon is more than just a fantasy romance - it's a showcase of charisma, storytelling, and performance at its peak. With Arthur Chen and Wang Ying Lu's sizzling synergy, stunning visuals, and emotional depth, the drama is on track to become a modern classic in the xianxia genre.

If there's one thing keeping viewers glued to their screens, it's the blazing chemistry between Arthur and Ying Lu. Whether it's intense confrontations, stolen glances, or emotionally charged scenes under moonlight, the duo brings a rare authenticity to their star-crossed dynamic.

When Destiny Brings The Demon drops new episodes daily exclusively on Youku. According to the Cdrama's latest release calendar, When Destiny Brings Demon episode 22 is set to premiere today (Tuesday, Aug 26) on Youku, but only SVIP/Premium members will be able to access episode 22. For the VIP users, episode 21 will be released today.

Viewers in India will be able to watch new episodes of Arthur Chen-Wang Ying Lu's When Destiny Brings The Demon Cdrama on Youku with English subtitles.

When Destiny Brings The Demon Episode 22 Release Time Today In India

Set up your alarms, Cdrama lovers! New episode of When Destiny Brings The Demon (SVIP: Eps 22; VIP: Ep 21) is scheduled to be dropped today at 12:00 PM in China, which translates to 9:30 AM IST (Tuesday).

When Destiny Brings The Demon Episode 22 Free Download: How To Watch?

Step 1: First, download the Youku streaming app on your digital device (smartphone/tab/laptop/smart TV).

Step 2: Log in to your account. If you don't have an account, you will have to create one. Then, choose a suitable subscription plan and complete your payment process.

Step 3: Now, go to the homepage and type 'When Destiny Brings The Demon' in the search bar section.

Step 4: Once the said page appears, click on the 'Episode 22' option.

Note: You can download episodes for free (for VIP or SVIP members) by clicking the download button on the right side of each episode. Check the 'High' (HD quality) in the settings option to change the video quality.