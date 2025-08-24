When Destiny Brings The Demon Episodes 19-20 Release Time: When Will New Eps Drop Today? Where To Stream?

When Destiny Brings The Demon Episodes 19-20 Release Timings: 2025 has found its next C-drama obsession - and it comes wrapped in fantasy, fate, and a smoldering romance. When Destiny Brings The Demon, the latest historical-fantasy drama starring Arthur Chen and Wang Ying Lu, is not just drawing high viewership - it's igniting a full-blown frenzy across social media, fan circles, and drama forums.

A blend of mythology, mystery, and slow-burn romance, the series follows a cursed demon prince and a human healer whose fates intertwine in a world teetering between light and darkness. But beyond the gripping narrative, it's the undeniable chemistry between the leads that has fans completely hooked.

When Destiny Brings The Demon Episodes 19-20 Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch?

After a brief break from drama land, Arthur Chen is back - and in spectacular form. Playing the brooding yet vulnerable demon prince, Arthur delivers a performance that's equal parts intense and heartbreaking. With every longing glance and quiet moment of emotional restraint, he reminds viewers why he's one of China's most captivating young actors.

Wang Ying Lu, a rising star with growing popularity, brings charm and emotional depth to her role as the compassionate and strong-willed heroine. Her on-screen pairing with Arthur has sparked viral fan edits and romantic theories, with netizens praising the duo for their sizzling onscreen chemistry and magnetic tension.

Since its premiere, When Destiny Brings The Demon has soared to the top of streaming charts, breaking records for views and engagement day after day. As per their 2nd week release calendar, When Destiny Brings The Demon episodes 19-20 are set to be out today (Sunday, Aug 24) only on Youku, but only SVIP/Premium members will be able to access episode 20 today. For VIP users, episodes 18 and 19 are set to be dropped today.

Viewers in India will also be able to enjoy new episodes of When Destiny Brings The Demon cdrama with English subtitles on Youku. To note, a subscription is required to watch Arthur Chen-Wang Ying Lu's Youku drama.

When Destiny Brings The Demon Episodes 19-20 Release Time Today In India

New episodes of When Destiny Brings The Demon (SVIP: Eps 19-20; VIP: Eps 18-19) are scheduled to be released at 12:00 PM in China Standard Time, which translates to 9:30 PM IST (Sunday).

When Destiny Brings The Demon Episodes 19-20 Free Download: How To Watch Online In India?

Check out how viewers in India can watch the new episodes of When Destiny Brings The Demon on Youku...

Step 1: First, download the Youku streaming app on your digital device (smartphone/tab/laptop/smart TV).

Step 2: Log in to your account. If you don't have an account, you will have to create one. Then, choose a suitable subscription plan and complete your payment process.

Step 3: Now, go to the homepage and type 'When Destiny Brings The Demon' in the search bar section.

Step 4: Once the said page appears, click on the 'Episode 19' option.

To note - You can download the episodes for free (for VIP or SVIP members) by clicking on the download button on the right side of the episode. Check the 'High' (HD quality) in the settings option to change the video quality.