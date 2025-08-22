When Destiny Brings The Demon Episodes 15-16 Release Time: When Will New Eps Drop Online? Where To Stream?

When Destiny Brings The Demon (Cdrama) Episodes 15-16 Release Timings: The world of Chinese dramas has a new obsession - and it's called When Destiny Brings The Demon. Starring Arthur Chen and Wang Ying Lu, the fantasy-romance series has become an instant hit, with skyrocketing ratings, an ever-growing fan base, and nonstop online buzz since its premiere.

Blending mystical folklore with a gripping love story, the drama tells the tale of a cursed demon prince and a mortal healer whose fates collide in ways neither expected. But beyond the storyline, what's truly capturing hearts is the undeniable on-screen chemistry between Arthur and Wang Ying Lu - a pairing that has swept the fans off their feet.

Since its premiere, When Destiny Brings The Demon has consistently topped streaming charts across multiple platforms and has entered the top trending drama list in China. International fans are also flocking to the series through subtitles and fan translations, making it one of the most talked-about C-dramas of 2025.

When Destiny Brings The Demon Episodes 15-16 Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch In India?

With stunning cinematography, lavish costumes, and a hauntingly beautiful OST, When Destiny Brings The Demon offers both visual fantasy and emotional depth. It's not just a love story - it's a tale of sacrifice, destiny, and redemption, wrapped in a world where magic meets mortality.

As the drama continues to air, fans can't wait to see how the story unfolds. One thing is certain - When Destiny Brings The Demon has cemented itself as one of 2025's must-watch dramas, and Arthur Chen's triumphant return has only made it more unforgettable.

Audiences had been eagerly awaiting Arthur Chen's return to the screen, and When Destiny Brings The Demon proves it was worth every second. Wang Ying Lu, rising rapidly as a fan-favorite actress, brings grace, strength, and emotional nuance to her role, creating a perfect counterbalance to Arthur's brooding presence. Together, they've reignited the fantasy-romance genre, giving audiences a ship to root for in every episode.

As per When Destiny Brings The Demon's release calendar, two new episodes of the Cdrama are scheduled to be dropped today (Friday, Aug 22) on Youku. While SVIP/Premium users will be able to access both the new episodes (eps 15 and 16), VIP members will get episodes 14 and 15.

Indian fans will also be able to watch this Cdrama on Youku, offering English subtitles, with a subscription.

When Destiny Brings The Demon Episodes 15-16 Release Time Today (India)

When will new episodes drop today? Set up your alarm, folks! When Destiny Brings The Demon episodes 15-16 (for VIP users: eps 14 & 15) will premiere today at 12:00 pm in China, which means at 9:30 am in India.

When Destiny Brings The Demon Episodes 15-16 Free Download: How To Watch Online In India?

Here's how viewers in India can watch the new episodes of When Destiny Brings The Demon on Youku...

Step 1: First, download the Youku streaming app on your digital device (smartphone/tab/laptop/smart TV).

Step 2: Log in to your account. If you don't have an account, you will have to create one. Then, choose a suitable subscription plan and complete your payment process.

Step 3: Now, go to the homepage and type 'When Destiny Brings The Demon' in the search bar section.

Step 4: Once the said page appears, click on the 'Episode 15' option.

To note - You can download the episodes for free (for VIP or SVIP members) by clicking on the download button on the right side of the episode. Check the 'High' (HD quality) in the settings option to change the video quality.