Robo Shankar's Daughter's Lavish Wedding Reception Sparks Speculation Over Attendance And Budget

Indraja Shankar Wedding Reception: Actor Indraja Shankar, daughter of renowned comedian Robo Shankar, exchanged vows with Karthik on March 24th in Madurai. The wedding extravaganza was nothing short of a fairy tale, with Robo Shankar ensuring no stone was left unturned in making it a memorable affair.

Indraja's nuptials were a series of grand events, including an engagement, sangeet, haldi ceremony, pre-wedding reception, and a star-studded grand reception in Chennai that left everyone in awe.

Despite facing health challenges due to diabetes and a lull in his film career, Robo Shankar's determination to give his daughter a dream wedding knew no bounds, with the comedian investing crores into the celebrations.

Initial reports labeling Karthik as Indraja's maternal uncle were debunked by Priyanka Shankar, Robo Shankar's wife, who clarified that Karthik was not a biological relative but a ward raised by Robo Shankar himself. This revelation added a poignant layer to the narrative, emphasizing the unique bond shared between them. Rumours swirled about the hefty dowry provided by Robo Shankar, further fueling public interest in the wedding.

Wedding Reception Sparks Speculation Over Attendance And Budget

Following the wedding in Madurai, a lavish reception was hosted in Chennai, specifically for both big and small-screen celebrities. Following this grand event in Chennai, a video featuring Robo Shankar discussing the reception has gone viral across the internet. In the video, Robo Shankar joyfully expresses his gratitude, revealing that while he initially anticipated 3000 attendees, over nine thousand individuals ultimately joined the celebration.

Reflecting on the overwhelming turnout, Robo Shankar likened the occasion to a festival rather than a mere wedding reception, emphasising the immense love and support received from guests. Despite encountering some challenges, including two instances of the stage collapsing due to overcrowding, Robo Shankar commends the efficient management of the event by entrusted individuals.

Amidst the celebratory mood, reports surfaced speculating the reception's staggering expenses, estimated to be around 1.5 crore. However, the Shankar family has remained tight-lipped about the financial details, leaving the public to marvel at the opulence of the wedding affair.