Robo Shankar's Daughter's Lavish Wedding Reception Sparks Speculation Over Attendance And Budget

Indraja
Shankar
Wedding
Reception:
Actor
Indraja
Shankar,
daughter
of
renowned
comedian
Robo
Shankar,
exchanged
vows
with
Karthik
on
March
24th
in
Madurai.
The
wedding
extravaganza
was
nothing
short
of
a
fairy
tale,
with
Robo
Shankar
ensuring
no
stone
was
left
unturned
in
making
it
a
memorable
affair.
Indraja's
nuptials
were
a
series
of
grand
events,
including
an
engagement,
sangeet,
haldi
ceremony,
pre-wedding
reception,
and
a
star-studded
grand
reception
in
Chennai
that
left
everyone
in
awe.
Despite
facing
health
challenges
due
to
diabetes
and
a
lull
in
his
film
career,
Robo
Shankar's
determination
to
give
his
daughter
a
dream
wedding
knew
no
bounds,
with
the
comedian
investing
crores
into
the
celebrations.
Initial
reports
labeling
Karthik
as
Indraja's
maternal
uncle
were
debunked
by
Priyanka
Shankar,
Robo
Shankar's
wife,
who
clarified
that
Karthik
was
not
a
biological
relative
but
a
ward
raised
by
Robo
Shankar
himself.
This
revelation
added
a
poignant
layer
to
the
narrative,
emphasizing
the
unique
bond
shared
between
them.
Rumours
swirled
about
the
hefty
dowry
provided
by
Robo
Shankar,
further
fueling
public
interest
in
the
wedding.
Wedding
Reception
Sparks
Speculation
Over
Attendance
And
Budget
Following
the
wedding
in
Madurai,
a
lavish
reception
was
hosted
in
Chennai,
specifically
for
both
big
and
small-screen
celebrities.
Following
this
grand
event
in
Chennai,
a
video
featuring
Robo
Shankar
discussing
the
reception
has
gone
viral
across
the
internet.
In
the
video,
Robo
Shankar
joyfully
expresses
his
gratitude,
revealing
that
while
he
initially
anticipated
3000
attendees,
over
nine
thousand
individuals
ultimately
joined
the
celebration.
Reflecting
on
the
overwhelming
turnout,
Robo
Shankar
likened
the
occasion
to
a
festival
rather
than
a
mere
wedding
reception,
emphasising
the
immense
love
and
support
received
from
guests.
Despite
encountering
some
challenges,
including
two
instances
of
the
stage
collapsing
due
to
overcrowding,
Robo
Shankar
commends
the
efficient
management
of
the
event
by
entrusted
individuals.
Amidst
the
celebratory
mood,
reports
surfaced
speculating
the
reception's
staggering
expenses,
estimated
to
be
around
1.5
crore.
However,
the
Shankar
family
has
remained
tight-lipped
about
the
financial
details,
leaving
the
public
to
marvel
at
the
opulence
of
the
wedding
affair.