 »   »   » Mersal Box Office: The Vijay Starrer Enters The 250-Crore Club!

Vijay's Mersal has turned out to be the biggest ever success in the career of the actor. Directed by Atlee, this mass entertainer which had hit the theatres during the Deepavali season, did set the cash registers ringing at the worldwide box office.

Earlier, Mersal entered the 200-Crore mark in record time and became the first ever Vijay starrer the join the elite club of Indian cinema. Mersal, with its performance at the box office, has become one of the top grossing Tamil movies of all time.



Meanwhile, Mersal has reached yet another major milestone as the movie has entered the coveted 250-Crore club at the worldwide box office. With this achievement, the Vijay starrer has become the fifth ever South Indian Movie to enter this elite club..



Keep scrolling down to know more about the other South Indian movies in the 250-Crore club..



Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) Baahubali 2, which had hit the theatres early this year was a runaway success at the box office. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli became one of the top grossing movies of all time and fetched above 1700 Crores at the worldwide box office, combining all language versions of the movie.

Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) Baahubali: The Beginning too had a dream run at the box office. The film, which opened to extremely positive reports did set a big record back then crossed the 500-Crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Enthiran (2010) Superstar Rajinikanth's Enthiran had a fantastic run at the box office. With its sensational run, Enthiran went on to become the first ever Tamil movie to cross the 250-Crore mark at the box office. In total, the movie did a business of above 290 Crores at the box office.

Kabali (2016) Kabali, which had hit the theatres in 2016 was one of the much awaited movies of that year. The Rajinikanth starrer, directed by Pa. Ranjith became the second film of the superstar to join he coveted 250-Crore club. According to the reports, Kabali did a total business of 280 Crores at the box office.



Meanwhile, Mersal fetched above 250 Crores combining the box office collections of the Tamil and the Telugu versions of the movie. The Vijay starrer is still continuing its run in some of the centres in Tamil Nadu.