 »   »   »  Indian 2 Update: 2.0 Villain Akshay Kumar To Play The Antagonist Opposite Kamal Haasan?

Earlier this year, the iconic Kamal Haasan suffered a big setback when his highly ambitious Vishwaroopam 2 underperformed at the box office and failed to impress the critics. The spy-thriller opened to a good response at the box office, before crashing big time. A sequel to the 2013 release Vishwaroopam, the film also featured Andrea Jeremiah and Pooja Kumar and ended up being one of the biggest letdowns of the year. With the Vishwaroopam 2 debacle behind him, Kamal is gearing up to begin work on Indian 2.

The film is a Shankar directorial and it is bound to be a big project. Now, here is some terrific news for all those who are waiting for Indian 2.

According to a leading Youtube channel, Bollywood actor Akshay kumar has been roped in to play the villain in Indian 2. Apparently, Kamal was pretty keen on him joining the project.

Interestingly, Akshay will soon be seen playing the antagonist opposite Superstar Rajinikanth in the eagerly-awaited 2.0 which is the first Tamil film of his career. The 'Khiladi' will be seen in a scary avatar in the sci-fi thriller and his 'crow' look has already created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans. 2.0 is slated to hit the screens on November 29, 2018.

