 »   »   »  #MeToo: Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Winner Riythvika Claims That She Was Harassed As A Kid

A few days ago, the popular singer Chinmayi claimed that the legendary lyricist Vairamuthu had once sexually harassed one of her close friends. She also shared screen shots of a few messages her friend had sent her about the poet. Post this, Chinmayi claimed that Vairamuthu had once harassed her as well and threatened to end/ruin her career. These revelations ruffled a few feathers and proved that the #MeToo movement had hit Kollywood.

Now, the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 winner Riythvika has joined the #MeToo movement and made a shocking revelation about her childhood. During a recent chat with a leading website, the Madras actress said that a few people from her neighbourhood had once 'misbehaved' with her.

Riythvika also praised actress Varu Sarathkumar for speaking against the abuse/exploitation faced by women.

"Yes, I was also a victim of child sexual abuse. It was during my childhood days when the neighbourhood people misbehaved with me. It is good to see many people coming out and talking about it. Varalaxmi (actress) is doing a great job out there. Many others are also speaking up through MeToo and it is important," she added.

Needless to say, this is a big statement it is bound to create a great deal of buzz in the industry.

