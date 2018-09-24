English
 Sarkar First Single Track Out: The Simtaangaran Number Is A Treat For Vijay Fans

Sarkar First Single Track Out: The Simtaangaran Number Is A Treat For Vijay Fans

By
    Last year, the dashing Vijay became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when his much-hyped film Mersal opened to a thunderous response at the box office and clicked with its target audience. Directed by Atlee, it was an action-packed commercial entertainer and served as a solid Diwali gift for the 'Thalapathy Army'. The film also ran in to some trouble with the BJP because of a scene which made fun of GST. With Mersal in the rear view, Vijay is gearing up for the release of Sarkar.

    The film has already created a buzz amongst the movie buffs and now here is some more good news for all you Vijay fans out there.

    Sarkar

    In an exciting development, the first single from Sarkar has been released and it promises to be a delight for Vijay fans. Titled Simtaangaran, the number has a playful feel to it and this ups its recall value in a big way. Composed by AR Rahman, it has been penned by Vivek and might prove to be a highlight of the film.

    In case you did not know, Sarkar is touted to be a political thriller and it has been directed by AR Murugadoss. Besides Vijay, the film also features Keerthy Suresh in the lead. Sarkar hits the screens this Deepavali.

    Read more about: sarkar vijay
    Story first published: Monday, September 24, 2018, 18:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 24, 2018
