66th Filmfare Awards South 2019: Here's The Complete Winners' List!

      The 66th Filmfare Awards South 2019 event was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai today (December 22, 2019). The Filmfare Awards South ceremony of 2019, which was hosted by Regina Cassandra and Sundeep Kishan, brought the four movie platforms of South Indian cinema, the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada movie industries together, to celebrate the best films and finest talents of the year.

      Here we present the complete winners' list of the 66th Filmfare Awards South 2019. Have a look...

      Tamil

      Best Film

      Pariyerum Perumal

      Best Director

      Ram Kumar (Ratsasan)

      Best Actor In A Leading Role Male (Popular)

      Dhanush (Vada Chennai)

      Vijay Sethupathi ('96)

      Best Actor Critics

      Arvind Swami (Chekka Chivantha Vaanam)

      Best Actor In A Leading Role Female (Popular)

      Trisha ('96)

      Best Actress Critics

      Aishwarya Rajesh (Kanaa)

      Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

      Satyaraj (Kanaa)

      Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)

      Saranya Ponvannan (Kolamavu Kokila)

      Best Music Album

      Govind Vasantha ('96)

      Best Playback Singer (Male)

      Sid Sriram (Hey Penne- Pyaar Prema Kaadhal)

      Best Playback Singer (Female)

      Chinmayi (Kaathalae Kaathalae - '96)

      Best Lyrics

      Karthik Netha (Kaathalae Kaathalae - '96)

      Telugu

      Best Film

      Mahanati

      Best Director

      Nag Ashwin (Mahanati)

      Best Actor In A Leading Role Male (Popular)

      Ram Charan (Rangasthalam)

      Best Actor Critics

      Dulquer Salman (Mahanti)

      Best Actor In A Leading Role Female (Popular)

      Keerthi Suresh (Mahanati)

      Best Actress Critcs

      Rashmika Mandanna(Geetha Govindam )

      Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

      Jagapati Babu (Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava)

      Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)

      Anasuya Bharadwaj (Rangasthalam)

      Best Music Album

      Devi Sri Prasad - (Rangasthalam)

      Best Lyrics

      Chandrabose - Yentha Sakkagunnaave (Rangasthalam)

      Best Playback Singer (Male)

      Sid Sriram - Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale (Geetha Govindam)

      Best Playback Singer (Female)

      Shreya Ghoshal -- Mandaraa Mandaraa (Bhaagamathie)

      Malayalam

      Best Film

      Sudani From Nigeria

      Best Director

      Lijo Jose Pellissery (Ee.Ma.Yau.)

      Best Actor In A Leading Role Male (Popular)

      Joju George (Joseph)

      Best Actor Critics

      Soubin Shahir (Sudani From Nigeria)

      Best Actor In A Leading Role Female (Popular)

      Manju Warrier (Aami)

      Best Actress Critics

      Nimisha Sajayan (Eeda)

      Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

      Vinayakan (Ee.Ma.Yau)

      Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)

      Savithri Sreedharan (Sudani From Nigeria)

      Best Music Album

      Kailas Menon (Theevandi)

      Best Lyrics

      B.K. Harinarayanan- Jeevamshamayi (Theevandi)

      Best Playback Singer (Male)

      Vijay Yesudas- Poomuthole (Joseph)

      Best Playback Singer (Female)

      Anne Amie - Aararo (Koode)

      Kannada

      Best Movie

      KGF

      Best Director

      Mansore (Nathicharami)

      Best Actor In A Leading Role Male (Popular)

      Yash (KGF)

      Best Actor Critics

      Sathish Ninasam (Ayogya)

      Best Actor In A Leading Role Female (Popular)

      Manvitha Kamath (Tagaru)

      Best Actress Critics

      Sruthi Hariharan (Nathicharami)

      Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

      Dhananjay (Tagaru)

      Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)

      Sharanya (Nathicharami)

      Best Playback Singer (Male)

      Sanjith Hegde -- Shaakuntle Sikkalu (Naduve Antaravirali)

      Best Playback Singer (Female)

      Bindhumalini - Bhaavalokada (Nathicharami)

      Best Lyrics

      Dr H S Venkatesh Murthy -- Sakkareya Paakadali (Hasiru Ribbon)

      Best Music Album

      Vasuki Vaibhav (Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai)

      Best Debut (Female)

      Raiza Wilson (- Pyaar Prema Kaadhal) (Tamil)

      Saniya Iyyapan (Queen) (Malayalam)

      Technical Awards

      Best Cinematography

      R. Rathnavelu (Rangasthalam)

      Best Choreography

      Prabhu Deva, Jani (Rowdy Baby- Maari 2)

      Life Time Achievement

      Hariharan.

