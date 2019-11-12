Ajith Kumar May Not Attend Kamal 60 Event? An Interesting 'Opinion' Gains Attention!

Kamal Haasan has completed 60 glorious years in cinema and a big function is set to be organised on November 17, 2019, to celebrate the special achievement. Rumours have been doing the rounds regarding the celebrities who will be attending the function. However, audiences are particularly eager to know whether Ajith Kumar, who usually skips such public functions, would make an exception.

Earlier, speculations were rife that 'Thala' Ajith would make it for the event since a few specially designed posters in connection with Kamal 60 celebrations had hinted the same. However, no official update has come up regarding the 'Viswasam' actor's presence for the event.

According to the latest report by a popular YouTube channel, an invite has already been sent to Ajith for the function. While it is not known whether Thala would attend the function, the report speaks about an interesting reason as to why the actor might skip the function.

According to them, Ajith might skip the function since Kamal Haasan is also now the head of a political party apart from being an actor and a director. If the former attends the event, rumours might pop up regarding his political affiliations, support for Kamal Haasan's party and such related gossips, which might drag Thala into unnecessary controversies. Hence, it is being speculated that there are chances for the 'Vivegam' hero to skip the event.

We will get to know about the complete guest list in the coming days. It is widely being believed that Rajinikanth, who is a very close friend of Kamal Haasan, is sure to take part in the event. A section of the audiences also bets that 'Thalapathy' Vijay will make his presence felt as well. If Ajith also joins the bandwagon, it would be a spectacular treat to see all of them together for a really special event. Let us wait and see what is in store.

On the work front, Ajith is prepping to begin the works of his next, which will be again with Nerkonda Paarvai director H Vinoth. The shoot of the film is expected to commence soon.

(Source: Valai Pechu)