    Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday And Chennai Rains; Interesting Tweet Goes Viral!

    The big day is all set to arrive and Thalapathy fans are set to celebrate the occassion in a grand manner. Yes, we are talking about Thalapathy Vijay's birthday which is on June 22. As a birthday treat, the first look and second look posters of Thalapathy 63 will be revealed.

    Meanwhile, the people in Chennai has another reason to be excited about. Rains have started to pour in at the place after a gap of more than 6 months and it is indeed a very happy news for everyone. Interestingly, rains have hit the place just a couple of days before Thalapathy Vijay's birthday.

    Is there any connection between Thalapathy Vijay's birthday and Chennai rains? Now, what has gained the attention of the online world is an interesting post by a popular celebrity, which has talked about this rather interesting connection.

    Popular cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, took to Twitter this morning to send out a very interesting note. He has mentioned that while listening to the radio, he found that Thalapathy Vijay's birthday and Chennai rains are directly proportional. At the same time, he has also wished the superstar a very happy birthday in advance. Take a look at the tweet of Ravichandran Ashwin here..

    This particular tweet send out by Ravichandran Ashwin has turned out to be the talk of Twitter. It has already received a good number of likes on Twitter. Over 3.5 K users have retweeted and thus making it one of the most popular tweets of Ravichandran Ashwin in the recent times.

    On the other hand, special shows of Vijay movies are expected to be held in some of the top theatres in the city. It would indeed be a grand day for every Thalapathy Vijay fan.

