Vijay And Karthi Movies To Clash At The Box Office Yet Again?
The Diwali season had witnessed a phenomenal box office clash with two major movies coming out in theatres on the same day. Thalapatyhy Vijay's Bigil, which was one among the big movies of the year released on October 25, 2019 and on the very same day, the Karthi starrer Kaithi, which was a film ranking high on expectations, too walked into theatres. Importantly, the box office clash wasn't a harmful one as both the films performed really well at the box office. Now, it seems like the stage is set for yet another box office clash as one of the reports claim that Vijay's Thalapathy 64 and Karthi's Sultan might hit theatres on the same date.
Thalapathy 64's Update
The shoot of Thalapathy 64 is progressing in Delhi. If reports are to be believed, the makers of Thalapathy 64 are planning to wrap up the film's shoot by the end of February.
The Expected Release Date
Earlier, it was revealed that the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will be one among the summer releases of 2020. It was also being rumoured that the film will hit theatres during Tamil New Year and will hit theatres in April.
Karthi's Sultan
Karthi's Sultan is reportedly shaping up as one among the biggest films of his acting career so far. Reportedly, the shoot of the film is progressing at a fast pace. According to a report that has come out, Sulthan might also hit theatres in April and will clash with Thalapathy 64 at the box office.
More About Sultan
Sultan is being directed by Bhagyaraj Kannan, who had made an impressive debut with Remo, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer. The film will also mark the Tamil debut of popular South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna.
Well, no official update has come up from the respective teams regarding the release dates. Let us wait and see what is on cards.