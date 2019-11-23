Vijay And Karthi Movies To Clash At The Box Office Yet Again?

Thalapathy 64's Update

The shoot of Thalapathy 64 is progressing in Delhi. If reports are to be believed, the makers of Thalapathy 64 are planning to wrap up the film's shoot by the end of February.

The Expected Release Date

Earlier, it was revealed that the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will be one among the summer releases of 2020. It was also being rumoured that the film will hit theatres during Tamil New Year and will hit theatres in April.

Karthi's Sultan

Karthi's Sultan is reportedly shaping up as one among the biggest films of his acting career so far. Reportedly, the shoot of the film is progressing at a fast pace. According to a report that has come out, Sulthan might also hit theatres in April and will clash with Thalapathy 64 at the box office.

More About Sultan

Sultan is being directed by Bhagyaraj Kannan, who had made an impressive debut with Remo, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer. The film will also mark the Tamil debut of popular South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna.