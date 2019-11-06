Vijay Creates Box Office Records; Last Three Movies Gross Rs 750 Crore!

Mersal

Vijay's Mersal, which hit theatres during the Deepavali season of 2017 had shattered some major records at the box office. According to reports, the film collected a gross of around Rs 249 crore in its final run at the worldwide box office.

Sarkar

Sarkar was Vijay's big release of 2018 and the movie had hit theatres during the Deepavali season. According to reports, the film, which was made with a budget of over Rs 130 crore went on to collect a gross of Rs 260 crore at the worldwide box office.

Bigil

Bigil is continuing its spectacular run in theatres and the movie has already gone past the 250-crore mark at the worldwide box office and it is sure to rake in more collections in the coming days as well. A cumulative gross of Rs 750 crore has been achieved by these three movies of Vijay and it is indeed a big achievement for the actor.

Other Records

More importantly, Vijay has pocketed another major record as well. Bigil, Sarkar and Mersal have gone past the Rs 100-crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office. No other actor in recent times has scored three consecutive movies in the 100-crore club at the Tamil Nadu box office.