    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vijay Creates Box Office Records; Last Three Movies Gross Rs 750 Crore!

      By Staff
      |

      Vijay starrer Bigil, directed by Atlee, came into theatres as one among the Deepavali releases. The film was riding high on expectations and Bigil didn't fail to live up to the hype. With the massive success of Bigil, which is running to packed houses even now, Thalapathy Vijay has etched some big box office records. Vijay's past three movies have collected a cumulative amount of Rs 750 crore at the worldwide box office. Earlier, only Prabhas had managed to achieve this feat with the Baahubali series and Saaho. Read to know further details regarding this.

      Mersal

      Mersal

      Vijay's Mersal, which hit theatres during the Deepavali season of 2017 had shattered some major records at the box office. According to reports, the film collected a gross of around Rs 249 crore in its final run at the worldwide box office.

      Sarkar

      Sarkar

      Sarkar was Vijay's big release of 2018 and the movie had hit theatres during the Deepavali season. According to reports, the film, which was made with a budget of over Rs 130 crore went on to collect a gross of Rs 260 crore at the worldwide box office.

      Bigil

      Bigil

      Bigil is continuing its spectacular run in theatres and the movie has already gone past the 250-crore mark at the worldwide box office and it is sure to rake in more collections in the coming days as well. A cumulative gross of Rs 750 crore has been achieved by these three movies of Vijay and it is indeed a big achievement for the actor.

      Other Records

      Other Records

      More importantly, Vijay has pocketed another major record as well. Bigil, Sarkar and Mersal have gone past the Rs 100-crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office. No other actor in recent times has scored three consecutive movies in the 100-crore club at the Tamil Nadu box office.

      Read more about: vijay bigil
      Story first published: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 12:51 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 6, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue