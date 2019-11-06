Vijay Creates Box Office Records; Last Three Movies Gross Rs 750 Crore!
Vijay starrer Bigil, directed by Atlee, came into theatres as one among the Deepavali releases. The film was riding high on expectations and Bigil didn't fail to live up to the hype. With the massive success of Bigil, which is running to packed houses even now, Thalapathy Vijay has etched some big box office records. Vijay's past three movies have collected a cumulative amount of Rs 750 crore at the worldwide box office. Earlier, only Prabhas had managed to achieve this feat with the Baahubali series and Saaho. Read to know further details regarding this.
Mersal
Vijay's Mersal, which hit theatres during the Deepavali season of 2017 had shattered some major records at the box office. According to reports, the film collected a gross of around Rs 249 crore in its final run at the worldwide box office.
Sarkar
Sarkar was Vijay's big release of 2018 and the movie had hit theatres during the Deepavali season. According to reports, the film, which was made with a budget of over Rs 130 crore went on to collect a gross of Rs 260 crore at the worldwide box office.
Bigil
Bigil is continuing its spectacular run in theatres and the movie has already gone past the 250-crore mark at the worldwide box office and it is sure to rake in more collections in the coming days as well. A cumulative gross of Rs 750 crore has been achieved by these three movies of Vijay and it is indeed a big achievement for the actor.
Other Records
More importantly, Vijay has pocketed another major record as well. Bigil, Sarkar and Mersal have gone past the Rs 100-crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office. No other actor in recent times has scored three consecutive movies in the 100-crore club at the Tamil Nadu box office.