      45 Years Of Rajinism: Rajinikanth Thanks The Fans For The Unconditional Support, Celebs Release CDP

      Rajinikanth, the superstar is all set to complete 45 years in the film industry, soon. The Thalaivar's acting debut, Apoorva Raagangal which was directed by the legendary filmmaker K Balachander, was released on August 15, 1975. The Rajinikanth fans recently released the 45 years of Rajinism CDP on social media, to celebrate the 45th year of their idol's cinema entry.

      The 45 years of Rajinism CDP was released by some of the most popular faces of the South Indian film industry, including Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, AR Rahman, Dulquer Salmaan, Sivakarthikeyan, director Lokesh Kanagaraj, and so on, through their respective social media pages. Rajinikanth, who is overwhelmed with the love pouring in, took to his official Twitter page to thank his fans and well-wishers.

      'On this day, which marks the forty - fifth anniversary of my journey in cinema, my heartfelt thanks go out to all the good hearts who greeted me and to the fan base who keep me alive. 🙏🏻', wrote Rajinikanth on his post. The superstar's tweet is currently winning the internet and going viral.

