800 Movie: Teejay Rejects The Role Of Young Muralidaran In Vijay Sethupathi Starrer

A few days ago, Vijay Sethupathi surprised fans and followers by posting the first look poster of his upcoming film, 800, the biopic of Sri Lankan Cricketer Muttiah Muralidaran. Vijay Sethupathi received mix response from the netizens when he shared his look as Muralidaran on Twitter. Many netizens asked Sethupathi to opt out of the project, which is being helmed by MS Sripathy, as it could whitewash the controversial political stance of Muralidaran. After the film was announced, fans are eager to know each and every update about the film.

Recently, Asuran fame Teejay Arunasalam was offered the role of the younger version of Muralidaran in 800. Shockingly, he declined the role citing the politics behind it. The actor also said that it was a very difficult call for him. He told Times of India, "It was a tough decision because I have the utmost respect for Vijay Sethupathi sir and have spoken with him a lot. He had appreciated me for taking up a strong role like Velmurugan in Asuran and also told me to be very careful about picking the right scripts, and so I have."

While explaining the reason behind him denying to play the younger version of Muttiah Muralidaran in the movie, Teejay said, "The war between the Sri Lankan government and the Tamils is depicted in the biopic and it did not sound right to me. My mother is an Eelam Tamil. There was a lot of cruelty involved in the war and I did not want to get involved in the politics of the film's narrative. So, I eventually told them no."

Also Read : 800 Movie: Netizens Slam Vijay Sethupathi For Playing Muralidaran, Trend #ShameOnVijaySethupathi

Meanwhile, Teejay is currently working on the second volume of his album Bandana, for which he is already in talks with Gautham Vasudev Menon and Vijay Milton. On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Master, Laabam, Tughlaq Durbar and many others.

Also Read : Master: Vijay Sethupathi Reveals That He Plays A Ruthless Gangster In The Thalapathy Vijay Starrer!