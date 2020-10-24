Actress Chaitra Reddy Gets Engaged To Director Rakesh Samala

Tamil TV actress Chaitra Reddy got engaged to director and cinematographer Rakesh Samala on October 23 (Friday). The couple shared their picture from the engagement ceremony on their respective Instagram handles.

Chaitra Reddy, who is known for her performance in daily soap Yaaradi Nee Mohini, posted a picture with her fiancé Rakesh on Instagram. She wrote, "Let's start with forever @rakeshsamalafilms."

On the other hand, filmmaker Rakesh Samala shared the same picture on the photo-blogging site and captioned it as, "One can begin so many things with a new person! - even begin to be a better man. I promise to be a better man for us to have a great experience in coming future. @chaitrareddy_official LOVE YOU NANI."

In the photo, Chaitra Reddy looks gorgeous in a yellow sari while Rakesh Samala donned a light blue kurta pyjama. They are indeed looking adorable together. Apart from the newly engaged couple, their friends also shared many glimpses from the engagement ceremony and as expected, the photos went viral on the internet.

Check out photos:

View this post on Instagram Lovely queens...♥️✨😍 A post shared by poovepoochudava_fc (@saisakthi_santhni) on Oct 23, 2020 at 10:37pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Chaitu bby engaged....😍😍😍🤩🤩🤩😘😘🥰🥰❤❤❤❤ A post shared by its_shabbo_angel.😍😍😘😘😘 (@shabbana_princess) on Oct 23, 2020 at 9:34pm PDT

View this post on Instagram 🥰😘😍😍😍😍😍😍 A post shared by dazzlingqueen chaitra (@sparklingchaitrareddyofficial) on Oct 23, 2020 at 7:39pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Congrats chaitu sister😍😍😍😍😍❤❤❤❤❤❤❤@chaitrareddy_official @rakeshsamalafilms A post shared by shabbo fans (@shabbo_beauty_queen) on Oct 23, 2020 at 9:33am PDT

For the unversed, Chaitra Reddy started her career with Kannada TV show Avanu Mathe Shravani. She has also featured in Kannada film Rugged.

Filmibeat congratulates Chaitra Reddy and Rakesh Samala!

