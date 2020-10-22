Vanitha Vijaykumar Reveals About Her Issue With Peter Paul; Says ‘He Loves Alcohol More Than Me’

Not too long ago, Vanitha Vijaykumar had shared a few tweets regarding her personal life. As fans and followers were worried about the actress' whereabouts, she made an appearance on a live video, to share what actually was happening in her life and the issues related to her husband Peter Paul.

Revealing about Peter's alcohol addiction, she said that she got married to him as she wanted the support of a man in her life for her and her children. She added that she did not break any family by marrying him, and instead gave a family to the filmmaker.

In a shocking revelation, she said that Peter's condition deteriorated and he even suffered a heart attack due to his addiction. In the video, she said, "I took good care of him at the hospital. Even after returning home, he continued smoking and drinking. Also, he was taken again to the hospital after he vomited blood. He was in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) for a week."

She further alleged that Peter Paul lived on alcohol for a whole week, without eating food. Vanitha Vijaykumar added that he would leave home fully drunk and has also asked people for money to buy alcohol. Sharing about a trip to Goa, she said, "I thought he might be drinking because he could not handle the stress of trolls and misinformation being surfaced on social media, so I took him for a Goa trip. Everything was going good. After we returned, he got a call saying that his brother is no more and so he wanted to go home. I gave him money for the expenses. He has been away for several days and has not yet picked up my calls."

She added that he is with his family now and she doesn't have a problem if he goes back to his first wife Elizabeth Helen. She concluded, "He knows that I really took care of him, but I think he loves alcohol more than me."

For the unversed, Vanitha got married to filmmaker Peter Paul during the COVID-19 lockdown, which garnered huge attention of the netizens, after the latter's first wife Elizabeth Helen filed a case against him for marrying the actress without divorcing her.

