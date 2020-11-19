Ajith Kumar Injured Again On Valimai Sets: Is That The Reason Behind His Break?

Ajith Kumar aka Thala Ajith was injured again on the sets of his upcoming movie Valimai. As per the reports, Ajith met with a minor accident during a bike chase sequence and has suffered minor injuries in his arms and legs. The sources have confirmed that Thala is currently doing fine and is in treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

If the reports are to be believed, the doctors have advised the Valimai actor to take complete bed rest for a while. It is said to be the actual reason behind Thala Ajith's decision to take a one-month break from the shooting.

To the unversed, the actor had suffered an injury during the shooting of Valimai, in February 2020. But that time, Ajith Kumar just took a 20-minutes break to do the first aid and continued with the shooting later. But this time, the doctors have strictly advised the actor to not do the same, as bed rest is mandatory for his complete recovery.

That is why the makers of Valimai decided to go for a month-long schedule break, before kickstarting the next phase of shooting in Hyderabad. Originally, the entire Hyderabad schedule of the Ajith starrer was planned to be completed in a single schedule. However, now it has been reported that the next schedule of the H Vinoth directorial will start rolling by the end of December 2020.

Coming to Valimai, most of the major portions of the movie, including the climax fight sequence have been already completed. Even though the makers have not revealed any official updates on the Ajith Kumar starrer, editor Ruben has recently confirmed that a big surprise is on the way. Valimai, which is produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, is expected to hit the theatres by the second half of 2021.

