      Ajith-Vijay Fan War Turns Ugly Again: Kasthuri Shankar Says Curses Wont Do Any Harm To The Actors

      Kasthuri Shankar never shies away from making some hard-hitting remarks on Twitter. Her tongue-in-cheek comments are mostly about contemporary issues on social media. Well, this time, the south actress took to her social media handle to make peace between Ajith and Vijay fans which took an ugly turn yet again on Twitter. The fan war started with the actors' fans trolling each other as their birthdays are around the corner. Ajith has his birthday on May 1 and Vijay's on June 22, which became a new subject for the fans to fight on. Each group wished an advance 'black' birthday to each other.

      The actress tried to calm the two sides saying that the actors are fine and good, and the curse of some jobless people on social media won't harm them and rather the fans are bringing shame to Vijay and Ajith. She also asked if this was necessary when the whole world is going through the Coronavirus pandemic. She advised people to ignore negativity and to live and let live.

      Earlier, the actress was abused and trolled by so-called Ajith fans, on Twitter, for which she had demanded a response from Thala to put an end to the harassment. Furthermore, she had also requested the Tamil Nadu police to book a case against the offenders.

      Coming back to Ajith and Vijay's bond, they both share a good camaraderie. During the recent Master audio launch, Vijay had mentioned that he came in a different avatar wearing a black suit as he thought he will dress like his Nanban (friend) Ajith for a change.

      Truth Behind Ajith Dialing Vijay To Enquire About Jason Sanjay's Well-Being! Read Deets Inside!

      Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 17:15 [IST]
