Andrea Jeremiah Opens Up About Working With Vijay: Says She's A Huge Fan Of The Master Actor!

Andrea Jeremiah, the actress-singer is all set to share the screen with Thalapathy Vijay in Master, the upcoming project. The actress is said to be playing a pivotal role in the project, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In a recent interview, Andrea finally opened up about sharing the screen with Vijay Jeremiah in the highly anticipated project.

Interestingly, the actress-singer revealed that she has become a huge fan of Vijay, after working with the actor in Master. Andrea Jeremiah stated that working with the Thalapathy was an unforgettable experience. According to the talented actress, she decided to take up the role in Master, as a special treat for her fans.

Even though Andrea Jeremiah refrained from revealing any details about her character in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, the actress revealed that it is a special film for her. Andrea also hinted that there is a well-shot car chase scene in the movie, which the audiences will thoroughly enjoy. She also revealed that it is her favourite sequence from the film, among her scenes.

However, the recent revelations by the Master team members are undoubtedly raising the expectations over the Vijay starrer. Recently, voice actress Raveena Ravi, who has dubbed for the leading lady Malavika Mohanan in the project, had revealed that the Lokesh Kanagaraj project is nothing like a typical commercial potboiler.

Master co-writer Pon Parthiban, on the other hand, had hinted the Vijay starrer is inspired from a real-life story of an individual he personally knows to the much excitement of the audiences.

Vijay is appearing as John Durairaj aka JD Master, the dean of a college in the movie, which features talented actor Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist. Malavika Mohanan appears as the female lead in Master, which is produced by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Creations.

