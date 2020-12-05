Annaatthe: Team Of Rajinikanth Starrer To Resume Shoot On December 15?

As we all know Rajinikanth will next be seen in Siva's directorial venture Annaatthe. Ever since Rajinikanth informed fans about his political party, fans started wondering about his acting career. Many people think that Annaatthe could be the last film of Thalaiva as an actor.

Amidst all, a report published in a leading portal suggests that the team of Annaatthe is all set to resume shooting on December 15, 2020. The report states that the makers will shoot the combination scenes of Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh first. For the unversed, the team had shot 40 per cent of the film in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. After filming Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh's scenes, the team will start the post-production work. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Earlier, while addressing media, Rajinikanth said that completing Annaatthe is his duty. He will wrap up the remaining portions first before joining politics. Thalaiva said, "I have 40 per cent of Annaatthe shoot left." Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will be making a big announcement about his political entry on December 31. In January, the actor will officially register his political party ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election.

Talking about Annaatthe, the film also stars Prakash Raj, Meena, Khushbu, Soori, Vela Ramamoorthy, Sathish and others in pivotal roles. It is being produced by Sun Pictures and is expected to release in the first half of 2021.

