Annaatthe To Be The Last Film Of Rajinikanth’s Acting Career?

Superstar Rajinikanth recently announced that he is all set to launch his political party in January and will be making a big announcement on December 31 about the same. Ever since Thalaiva announced this news, fans started wondering about his acting career, as he is yet to finish his upcoming film Annaatthe, directed by Siva.

A few rumours suggest that Annaatthe will be the last film of Rajinikanth's acting career. It seems like Rajinikanth is going to be fully active in politics post launching his party. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. While addressing the press, the Superstar said that completing Annaatthe is his duty. He will wrap up the remaining portions soon and will actively take part in politics. "I have 40 per cent of Annaatthe shoot left," Rajinikanth said.

The actor also revealed that politician Tamilaruvi Manian will be helping him in registering the party. While speaking about the same, Rajinikanth said, "I want people of TN to come behind me. To make change happen. I will announce the date on Dec 31st. I will be busy with Annaatthe shoot in January. During that time, Tamilaruvi Manian will help me in formally registering the party."

Also Read : Rajinikanth's Political Party To Be Launched In January; Thalaiva To Make A Big Announcement On December 31

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe also features Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Meena, Khushbu, Vela Ramamoorthy, Soori, Sathish and others in pivotal roles. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is expected to hit the screens in the first half of 2021.

Also Read : Rajinikanth On Joining Politics: I Will Announce My Decision As Soon As Possible