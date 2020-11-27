Ayalaan: Sivakarthikeyan & Rakul Preet Singh Kickstart Final Schedule In Chennai; Check Out The Picture

After a long wait, Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh finally kickstarted the last schedule of their upcoming film Ayalaan yesterday (November 26) in Chennai. The production house 24AM Studios, recently shared a behind-the-scene picture from the sets on Twitter.

They captioned the photo as, "#Ayalaan shoot started @Siva_Kartikeyan @arrahman @Ravikumar_Dir @Rakulpreet @ishakonnects @SharadK7 @iYogiBabu @Bala_actor #Karunakaran #Niravshah @muthurajthangvl @anbariv @AntonyLRuben @gopiprasannaa @Pallavi_offl @Synccinema @phantomfx_india @kjr_studios."

In the above picture, one can see the monitor screen in which, Karunakaran and Yogi Babu can be seen seated on the front seats of the car, while Rakul and Sivakarthikeyan look confused on the back seat. For the unversed, the R Ravikumar directorial is touted to be a sci-fi film which involves an alien.

Ayalaan has been making the headlines for years now. The film has constantly been postponed due to multiple reasons. The makers had earlier released the first look of the film, but in February 2020, reports stated that Ayalaan might get shelved. But now, after eight months, the team has finally resumed work.

Earlier, during a media interaction, director Ravikumar said that the film will be shot with the help of VFX. Meanwhile, the music of Ayalaan will be composed by AR Rahman, and it is expected to release in 2021. The makers will reportedly announce its release date soon.

