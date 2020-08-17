Bharatha Naidu Breaks Down After Learning About Sembaruthi’s Cameraman Anbu’s Demise

Popular TV actress Bharatha Naidu recently broke down in tears after learning about her show Sembaruthi's cameraman Anbu's demise. The actress was very close to the cameraman and couldn't believe that her dear 'Anbu sir' passed away.

Sharing her sorrow in an Instagram post, Bharatha Naidu said, "I got to know that the cameraman of Sembaruthi, Anbu sir passed away recently. I want to say something. The journey I had in Sembaruthi, the past one and a half years, was not easy."

Watch the video here:

In the video, Bharatha revealed that Anbu sir and the director of Sembaruthi used to encourage her when she used to feel lonely. The actress also said that she was not friends with anyone in the show. "There was a lot of politics. It was like a battlefield inside. I always used to be very lonely, had no friends apart from Anbu sir and the director. They both used to encourage me every time and were a great support to me," Bharatha added.

Anbu's death was indeed a shock to Bharatha Naidu. While expressing her emotions, she further said, "I spoke to them a few days ago only and now, the news of his sudden demise is a shocker to me. I never expected this. He is very talented and very jovial. He always said to me that we will achieve something great and asked me to ignore the negativity. I miss you so much Anbu sir."

Also Read : Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's Son SP Charan On Father's Health: He Is Looking Good

Bharatha Naidu has worked in Sembaruthi for three years (2017 to 2020). She is a household name known for her character, Mithra in the show.

Also Read : Meera Mitun Slams Thalapathy Vijay Yet Again; Advices Him To Learn Planting From Actor Vivekh