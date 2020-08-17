Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Son SP Charan On Father’s Health: He Is Looking Good

Legendary Indian playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has been undergoing treatment in Chennai's MGM Healthcare after testing positive for COVID-19 on August 5. The 74-year-old singer suffered a major setback in his health on August 14, and has been put on life support since then. Ever since the news came out, his fans started praying for his speedy recovery.

Recently, SP Balasubrahmanyam's son Sripathi Panditharadhyula Charan aka SP Charan shared an update on his ailing father's health on Facebook. Charan shared a video of himself on his Facebook handle, in which he revealed that SPB's health condition is improving but he is "still on life support".

SP Charan said, "My dad was shifted from the third floor ICU to an exclusive ICU room on the sixth floor. The shifting took some time, and they had to set him up. The pleasant news is, there is some mobility. Dad is moving around a little bit. He showed thumbs-up sign to the doctors. He is able to recognize the doctors. He is still on life support. He is breathing a little more comfortably than a few days back. Doctors see it as a very good sign."

The singer's son also revealed that his father's body is responding well to the treatment. However, he will not talk for a while now. SP Charan further said, "He is on the road towards getting better. There is a lot of effort from the medical team. This will take a long time but we are all hopeful. The recovery is not going to happen in one of two days or even a week. But surely, he is going to heal and recover. He is looking good. He is not fully sedated now. He is able to recognize people. He will not talk for a little while but surely, he will get to that level soon enough. Let's all keep praying. My family and I are indebted for the love, affection and prayers you are showering on us."

For the unversed, SP Balasubrahmanyam's wife Savitri has also tested positive for COVID-19. Updating his mother's health, SP Charan said that she is getting much better and could be discharged by tomorrow or Wednesday. Earlier, a picture of SP Balasubrahmanyam from the ICU ward had also gone viral on social media.

On a related note, SP Balausbrahmanyam has notably sung more than 40,000 songs in 16 languages.

Hope SP Balasubrahmanyam gets well soon!