Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Archana Chandhoke Considers Balaji Murugadoss As A Son

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 has been creating headlines for its high-voltage drama. However, this time, the show is in the news for Archana Chandhoke and Balaji Murugadoss' unique mother-son bond inside the madhouse. Well, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil, the current captain of the house and other housemates discuss the comments made by Balaji Murugadoss.

After learning about the same, Balaji had a heated argument with Archana Chandhoke and said that he doesn't like her attitude. He even shared that he is not feeling well. Archana said that she wasn't aware of his health condition and demanded an answer from him.

Balaji got offended with the same and asked Samyuktha Karthik that why don't they mentioned about the work done by him in the morning. He later broke down into tears. Post that, Samyuktha and Suresh Chakravarthy advised Balaji to resolve his issues with Archana. Being a friend of Balaji, Samyuktha explains the circumstances to Archana about him. Later, Archana told Samyuktha that she considers Balaji as a son. She even explained that she doesn't have any hatred towards him.

Eventually, Balaji apologises to Archana and they patch up on an emotional note. Apart from that, Balaji also had an issue with Sanam Shetty during the task. When Bigg Boss asked the housemates to weigh the gold collected in the task, housemates got divided into three teams.

Later, Bigg Boss announces that the team with maximum gold will get the power to rule the house while other teams would serve them. Balaji and Archana end up in the same team and get the power to rule the house. Taking the rule forward, Balaji ordered Sanam Shetty to repeat a few words as a punishment. Notably, Sanam broke down when Balaji forced her to utter some words that she doesn't know. She expressed her distress, after which Balaji apologized to her.

After this drama, let's see how Kamal Haasan will react to the same in the weekend episodes.

