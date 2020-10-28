Balaji’s ‘Seri Vechukonga’ Dialogue For Rio Raj In Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Leaves Netizens In Splits!

Netizens literally can't keep calm with the latest drama unfolded in Bigg Boss Tamil 4. After Anitha Sampath's emotional break down in the show, the mini-screen audience witnessed Balaji Murugadoss' heated argument with Archana Chandhoke and Rio Raj.

Apparently, the handsome hunk was asked to broom the floor along with other members of the housekeeping team by Archana. Balaji was seen telling Aajeedh that he is too tired to broom and wants to sleep. After incessant requests of Velmurugan and Suresh Chakravarthy, the model-turned-actor enters the hall and says, 'If I ever become a captain, I will surely make you all work hard."

Well, Balaji's 'Ammila Arakavechike' dialogue didn't go well with Archana, who slammed him for his 'arrogant' attitude and blamed that he was pointing at her. Though Balaji didn't utter a word about women during the whole conversation, Archana's friend Rio Raj was seen twisting the hunk's statement by saying that he insulted the ladies in the house by saying it. Interestingly, Balaji didn't give ears to his allegations and only responded 'Seri Vechukonga' that turned Rio Raj's face blank, which in turn has left the netizens in splits. A few netizens have also praised Balaji for his cool avatar and are now trending hashtags, #BalajiMurugadoss and #Balaji.

Here Are The Tweets!

#BalajiMurugaDoss Total #Rio Gang Katharals 😂 All Credits to #BalajiMurugaDoss One Man Against 5 and He is Still Cool 😎



That #RioRaj face at the end 🤣🤣 joker Rio is back guys 😛#BiggBossTamil #BiggBossTamil4



pic.twitter.com/t5UXPDx0H5 — Bathri Senthil (@SenthilBathri) October 28, 2020

The best thing in today episode is #BalajiMurugaDoss reason for giving crown for #Rio 🤣 This guy is damaging Rio n co single handily 🔥



Balaji 👏👏#BiggBossTamil #BiggBossTamil4 pic.twitter.com/TnW0Kxyro5 — Rocky (@Adele_Boyz) October 25, 2020

Total #Rio Gang Katharals 😂 All Credits to #BalajiMurugaDoss One Man Against 5 and He is Still Cool 😎



That #RioRaj face at the end 🤣joker Rio is back guys 😛#BiggBossTamil #BiggBossTamil4#BalajiMurugaDoss #Rio pic.twitter.com/3va2qqNBft — Actor Vijay (@Actor_VijayO) October 27, 2020

#BiggBossTamil4 Thalaivan BALA 😂😂🔥🔥🔥 Rio Face reactions when #BalajiMurugaDoss said

SERI VECHIKONGA 🤫😂



When this man speaks all mouth goes shut🤫🤣 #BalajiMurugaDoss pic.twitter.com/DmVwf6kGBK — fathima_asrifa🐿️ (@nameis_asri) October 27, 2020

On a related note, a promo has been dropped by the makers of the show, wherein Balaji can be seen breaking down emotionally after Archana slams him yet again for his attitude. A lot of netizens were seen extending support to the youngster and slammed Archana, Rio Raj and Aranthangi Nisha for creating a group in the house while targeting Balaji Murugadoss for the camera stint.

Bigg Boss Tamil Voting Process: How To Vote For Ramya Pandian, Suresh Chakravarthy & 9 Others?

Who Is Suchitra? Here's All You Need To Know About The Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Wild Card Contestant!