      Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Contestant Anitha Sampath’s Father Passes Away

      Anitha Sampath, who recently got evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 4, has come across one of the most heartbreaking moments of her life. The former contestant's writer-father RC Sampath passed away today (December 29, 2020) due to cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife, daughter Anitha and son-in-law Prabha Garan.

      The news has indeed shocked her fans, as they started offering condolences to Anitha and her family. See tweets:

      Notably, RC Sampath, one of the most celebrated authors in Tamil Nadu, had penned some popular books like Chidambaram Thiruthala Puranam, Krishnadevarayar, Kasi Thiruthala Puranam and so on.

      May his soul rest in peace!

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 29, 2020, 12:31 [IST]
      X