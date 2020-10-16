Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Housemates Lock Jithan Ramesh & Shivani In Glass Room; Watch Promo

Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 hosted by Kamal Haasan is getting tougher day-by-day for the housemates. After the entry of wild card contestant VJ Archana Chandhoke, the game inside the madhouse has become even more complicated for the contestants. After all, Archana is quite a famous and entertaining personality. Hence, there are major chances of her surviving in the house till the finale.

Amidst all, the latest promo of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is out, and on the 12th day, the housemates can be seen countering Jithan Ramesh and Shivani Narayanan.

Watch the promo here:

In the promo, Bigg Boss asks housemates to pick two least interactive contestants in the house. After the voting, they unanimously pick Jithan Ramesh and Shivani Narayanan. The new member of the house, Archana also asked housemates to rethink about their decision. But eventually, they finalise two names i.e. Ramesh and Shivani.

After the decision, the duo was asked to go inside the glass room and other contestants locked them up inside. The housemates expressed shock over Bigg Boss' announcement. Balaji said that they will struggle inside the glass room. Shivani was also shocked over the decision of the housemates.

Meanwhile, when Archana Chandhoke entered the house, she gave some interesting titles to fellow housemates. Archana gave 'No Comments, simply waste' title to Balaji Murugadoss. Interestingly, she considers Rio Raj and Ramya Pandian, 'Savala Pottiyalar' (Strong Competitors).

She honoured Som Shekar and Samyuktha Karthik with 'Showcase Bommai' (Showcase Doll) title. Archana even called Shivani Narayanan and Velmurugan 'Atmosphere artist'.

Here are some more titles:

'Aama Samy' (Safe Game Players) - Jithan Ramesh and Aranthangi Nisha

'BBT4 Trending' - Suresh Chakravarthy and Anitha Sampath

'Kaanavillai' (Lost) - Aajeedh Khalique and Gabriella Charlton

'Namuthupona Pattasu' (Unusable crackers) - Aari Arjuna and Sanam Shetty.

Also Read : Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Velmurugan Upsets Netizens With His Behaviour Towards Sanam Shetty

Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Tamil 4 updates.

Also Read : Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Who Is VJ Archana? Things You Can't Miss About The Wild Card Contestant